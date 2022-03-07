A few weeks ago, I listed the Republicans vying to take Roy Blunt’s seat in the U.S. Senate. At that time, I referred to them as a “rogues gallery” and further listed the reasons that each were uniquely unqualified to serve as a senator for this state. Those reasons include threatening to photograph a nude woman, waving weapons at harmless protesters and filing lawsuits against school boards imposing mandates to protect the health of students and staff.
While U.S. Rep. Billy Long no doubt has other faults, none is more glaring and repulsive than his unquestioning devotion to former President Donald Trump, which he has publicly announced in order to remove any doubt. This, to my mind, is the worst offense that the Republicans have made. But, all and all, they seem determined for Blunt to be succeeded by a Democrat.
Just when I thought the Republican candidates could not get any worse, along came Vicky Hartzler, who made a tweet so harmful to transgender youth that she was banned from Twitter. Not only were her tweets banned, but she could not retweet others.
She stated in her tweet that she was opposed to transgender men and women participating in sports that were designed to be all male or all female.
That is fairly standard verbiage for an occurrence that is most unlikely to happen, and it certainly has not happened in this state.
Not content to address a nonissue, she went further and stated that essentially people who vied for a spot in, for example, a female sport were males just pretending to be a female in order to compete in that sport.
No one “pretends” to be something they’re not in order to secure a place on a team to which their birth gender would not entitle them. Only far-right-wingers believe that.
Rep. Hartzler is under the impression that birth gender is forever and that for males to switch and come out as females is simply a “pretense.”
Sorry, Rep. Hartzler, but you are simply wrong in your impressions and beliefs.
Recently, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas has stated that parents who take steps to enable their child to change genders should be charged with child abuse. Hartzler has not gone that far, at least not yet.
Anyone who has observed a child born of one gender but identify with the other gender recognizes the confusion and concern of that child. If one is a male, identifying as a female is an invitation to faux masculine males to loudly utter claims of “sissy” and worse.
While in my long-ago high school days, I saw this very thing directed at a fellow who had feminine characteristics, that has not changed; it is apparently getting worse, led and urged on by elected officials.
Twitter was absolutely right in banning any tweets from Hartzler. But, Hartzler’s spokespeople howl that this is censorship. Nonsense.
There is no right of free speech at a private enterprise, so it is not censorship. Instead, Rep. Hartzler broke the rules and any tweet from her is rightfully banned.
Perhaps she should move to Texas where the political atmosphere would be more friendly to her beliefs.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair of the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.