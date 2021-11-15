Although the final total isn’t in yet, several news sources, such as the Kansas City Star, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and a number of TV stations, have calculated that Missouri will garner about $8 billion, perhaps a bit more, from the recently passed infrastructure bill now awaiting President Biden’s signature.
The bill passed the U.S. Senate by an overwhelming majority — 69 votes in favor — including such conservative stalwarts as Roy Blunt and Mitch McConnell and 17 other GOP “traitors”. While it can well be asserted that McConnell and Blunt voted “Yes” because the bill paid for one or more of their favorite projects, they voted to fund all infrastructure projects in their respective states and, indeed, the entire country.
While the number of projects to be funded in this state ranges from an estimated $6 billion for our deteriorating roads and bridges, a bit more than $1 billion for broadband internet services — primarily unserved rural areas — with the rest going to such things as water and sewage treatment projects, our own U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler voted “No.”
In case that didn’t get through to some brains, Hartzler voted “No” even though our state will benefit mightily from the funding bill.
While she did issue a gobbledygook statement that the infrastructure bill supported projects that are not traditionally infrastruture, it appears that she has not explained her negative vote for funding much needed projects in this state. She apparently voted “No” because she did not want to be associated with known communists, such as Roy Blunt and Mitch McConnell and 17 other Senate Republicans.
Mostly, however, she voted against our state’s interests because Kevin McCarthy, R-California, told her to do so. In short, she placed McCarthy’s orders above the needs of this state.
The 13 brave U.S. House Republicans who voted to approve that massive $1.75 trillion infrastructure bill have been the recipients of much abuse, including death threats from those who believe that all Republicans in the House of Representatives should do what McCarthy tells them to do.
Why did McCarthy want all Republicans in the House to vote “No”? Because the infrastructure bill was part of President Biden’s agenda and he doesn’t want to see any Biden “wins.”
That is the sorry state of national politics. The party in control of the presidency, the House and the Senate has an agenda that benefits everyone. The party that relies on the filibuster in the Senate to control what does and does not pass — or even gets debated — has become the “Party of No,” not wanting any part of the president’s agenda to become law or to fund worthwhile projects.
One party wants to govern. The other party apparently has no goals, other than to prevent governance.
Rep. Hartzler places the minority leader’s wishes above those of the citizens of this state. If the past is any indication of the future, she will appear at gatherings that are for projects that she voted against. That hopefully will be noted by media.
To make things worse, she has announced that she wants to become a U.S. senator. Maybe at that point she will place this state’s interests above those of her party. But don’t hold your breath.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.