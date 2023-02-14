The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King said: “The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral, begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it. Through violence you may murder the liar, but you cannot murder the lie, nor establish the truth. Through violence you may murder the hater, but you do not murder hate. In fact, violence merely increases hate. So, it goes. Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that.”

On Valentine’s Day 2023 we awakened to another incident of senseless violence. This time it happened on the campus of Michigan State University. The result is three dead, five injured. On a day that ought to celebrate love, we are confronted with death.

