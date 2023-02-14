The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King said: “The ultimate weakness of violence is that it is a descending spiral, begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy. Instead of diminishing evil, it multiplies it. Through violence you may murder the liar, but you cannot murder the lie, nor establish the truth. Through violence you may murder the hater, but you do not murder hate. In fact, violence merely increases hate. So, it goes. Returning violence for violence multiplies violence, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness: Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: Only love can do that.”
On Valentine’s Day 2023 we awakened to another incident of senseless violence. This time it happened on the campus of Michigan State University. The result is three dead, five injured. On a day that ought to celebrate love, we are confronted with death.
The perpetuation of violence rears its ugly face in every sector of American society. No place feels safe. No place is exempt. Parents are afraid to send their children to school. Churches no longer offer sanctuary. When entering a restaurant or movie theater we now automatically scan the environment for the nearest exits. We cannot trust those who pledge “to protect and serve” to protect us, nor can we seek succor from our neighbors. We are a society that has fallen in love with violence.
Listing the symptoms does not help us. We are aware of the symptoms. We know that we need mental health treatment. Depression crosses all socio-economic, age and racial lines. We know we have a devastating drug problem. We know the pandemic took a toll on us at every level of our being. What we do not know is the root cause of our malady.
How do we get to the place where we love our neighbors as ourselves? Have we fallen so deeply into a pit of hopelessness and despair that our rage rules our rationality? Has hatred won the day?
Despite the violence all around us, I am persuaded that in the end compassion will save us from our demise. Like Stephanie Mills’ “I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love.” Whether it comes in the form of a smile, a meal served at Loaves and Fishes, or writing a newspaper column yelling, “Hold on beloved, you are important and I love you,” compassion will win the day.
Practice love and love will come back to you. Hug somebody today. Call someone and tell them they are important. Look in the mirror and tell yourself, “I love you!”
We can break the cycle of violence if we are willing to reach out to one another and practice compassion in every corner of the world in which we live.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College. and writes for the Missourian.
