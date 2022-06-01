After preaching for the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia last Sunday, a woman of the congregation came to me and asked, “What should we say to our children given the recent shootings in Texas?” I have pondered this question and similar ones for a while now. What is wrong with us? Why is human life so trivial to so many? After the series of shootings we have experienced in this country, clearly there is a hole in our hearts.
Our children have many questions. The following is an effective way to discuss the events to our young ones.
- We must be willing to listen to the questions they have before we bombard them with our answers. The age of our children will determine the questions they ask. They may ask the same questions over and over, so patience is key.
- We must be truthful but not overdo it. The truth is that the world is a good place but there are some violent people in it. School is a safe place, but sometimes it is not. Therefore, we must be aware of potential danger. The key is awareness, not crippling fear.
- Give permission to be sad. Feeling the pain of the events is not a sign of weakness, it is instead an expression of our mutual humanity. It is OK to be angry. After all, all of us are angry too. Do not be afraid to exhibit your own pain.
- Never lose our optimism and faith in a better future. I am convinced that our circumstance is not our conclusion. I refuse to give up hope and suggest the same to you.
It seems to me that the same methodology we use to help our children is needed for us as adults. I suggest that we find others who are feeling the pain and openly share. If we need to visit a professional, we should see one. Again, it is not weak to seek help.
We need additional mental health care. I wish the government would put more money toward mental health care for the citizenry. When we think about Texas, Orange County, California, and Buffalo, New York, the demand for mental health assistance is painfully obvious.
I add that we must meditate and pray. Some of the answers to the vicissitudes of life are found not externally, but within. How can we be peacemakers and not merely peace seekers? Through meditation and prayer, we may find healings for our hearts and power to stop the madness that resides in this society.
May our warring ways cease. But until then may we find a balm for the hole in our heart.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosphy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.