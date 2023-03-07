Tax season is upon us, making it a great time to appreciate tax credits. Who doesn’t like them? Tax credits are better than tax deductions because they directly reduce the amount owed in taxes in a dollar-for-dollar fashion.
Even one step better is when tax credits stem from an investment that keeps on giving past tax season, like by reducing utility bills, which work all year long. They are a double benefit.
When you can add a third positive outcome, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, they turn into a triple benefit, that is the most beneficial of all. Those are the ones that you want to start on now.
Among many other programs in the Inflation Reduction Act that was signed into law last year, the federal government set up a radically enhanced tax credit package relating to energy efficiency and clean energy for owner occupied homes. The package consists of two approaches, one for efficiency that is primarily intended to reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home and supply it with hot water. The other is for clean energy products, like solar systems, or geothermal heat pumps (and others) that use renewable energy sources to help run your house.
In total there are 16 categories of eligible products. That’s too many to list here but you can see the entire set and learn more about the offering by going to the IRS website and reading the FAQ.
Please note that this is not professional tax advice and readers are encouraged to seek detailed advice from their trusted tax adviser. Everyone should be aware, however, of the tax incentives that opened up this year, providing opportunities for residential homeowners to take action on their dwellings and start enjoying the triple benefit of lower taxes, improved utility costs and a reduced carbon footprint.
The lifespan of this tax package is different than prior ones. This new tax policy is in effect until 2033, a full 10 years. Since these next 10 years are widely recognized as critical to our keeping climate temperatures within manageable limits, we need every incentive imaginable to lower our greenhouse gas emissions by as much as possible.
Ten years is not an invitation to wait, however, because there are reasons to not try to do everything all at once. Efficiency projects have yearly tax credit limits that cap the total amount one can accrue. Once investments reach that limit the incentives stop. There are no cumulative caps, however, so each year provides new opportunities to install new projects and to maximize your tax credits overall.
There are always details to consider and these regulations are no different. For instance, each efficiency product must meet its energy efficiency requirements as set by the IRS. Also, not all projects allow installation labor to be included. Many allow installation costs, but some do not. Researching this on your own and with the help of professional tax advisers is encouraged.
Besides the IRS FAQ publication, another good place to begin understanding the nuances of this tax package is at the Department of Energy website.
Importantly, these credits apply only to improvements that are made in owner occupied homes, not in businesses or rental properties (unless the taxpayer lives there). Even with that limitation the possible impact on Columbia’s economy is significant. Assuming that an average Columbia homeowner used this program to add insulation, retrofit windows, doors and a new heat pump, and that they spread the projects out over two years, smartly garnering a full $4,400 in tax credits, they could potentially save $800 per year in energy costs. If only one-half of Columbia’s eligible homeowners met this average improvement, the tax credits and energy savings could mean an annual energy savings of $20 million per year on a communitywide basis. That money would circulate locally, acting as the equivalent of a new industry in terms of stimulus to the local economy. It could also reduce Columbia’s carbon emissions by as much as 100,000 metric tons per year, or nearly 5% of the climate burden that Columbia emits annually.
That calculation doesn’t even include solar tax credits, which have been restored to 30% this year. Solar tax credits had been ramping down in recent years and were down to 26% last year. Now they are back up to 30%. Residential solar, along with other select clean energy technologies, has no annual cap on tax credits, so you can invest larger sums and still be awarded your full tax credit come next tax season. It should be noted that Columbia Water and Light offers a rebate of $500 per kilowatt for approved solar installations.
Electric vehicles are another major driver when it comes to tax credits. EV tax credit rules, however, have become more complex in 2023. Generally EV tax credits top out at $7,500 per vehicle, but a multitude of considerations come into play. Hopefully, the rules will become standardized going forward, but for now the best advice is to seek advice, to be sure. Charging stations are definitely part of the new tax incentive package, with an offer of 30% of the cost to install one in your home. Water and Light can also help that cost, with rebates up to $500 per home.
Tax credits loom large every tax season, this year is no different. What is different is that this year, and for the next 10 years, we have a package of tax credits that will allow us to map out and implement a plan to improve our home’s energy profile. Getting tax credits to make your home more comfortable, more energy efficient home, with less greenhouse gas emissions is definitely a triple benefit deal that you should look into it and consult your tax adviser on, starting sooner rather than later. Next year’s tax season outlook will be much improved if you have some tax credits at the ready.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He writes a monthly column for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.