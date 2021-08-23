Years ago, longer than I like to remember, I took a number of American history classes at a small-ish Midwestern university. I received my degree and enrolled in another university — a much larger one.
I was attending history classes and working a part-time job in the Office of Student Affairs, when, as a result of my service in that job, the state superintendent offered me a position. Long story short: I have a degree in history and a long-term position in Illinois state government.
Because of all that, I have quite a bit of background in the history of this country and, because of my position with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, I also have knowledge about what was taught in elementary and secondary education in the ‘60s. Given that not much has changed in terms of what students learn — methods have been updated a bit — it is suspected that what was taught in the ‘60s is being taught today.
I did not learn much about the history of this country, except about the Revolutionary War and a bit about the Civil War. But I did learn to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and the Declaration of Independence in grade school, and in high school, we studied the U.S. Constitution. As a requirement for graduation, I easily passed a test on the Constitution.
Then came higher education. Since I was a history major, I learned in depth about the history of this country, warts and all.
For the first time in my educational journey, my history teachers and the textbooks revealed the background of slavery and what happened after the Civil War. The Northern victors of the Civil War for a time engaged in Reconstruction and helped the South to recover.
Then, sort of like Vietnam, where we declared victory and left, Reconstruction ended and Jim Crow laws took over. Black people lost the right to vote as white election officials came up with all sorts of barriers to registering to vote.
Learning about the warts did not make me hate this country. To the contrary, the more I learned about the rather horrific history of lynchings and “race riots,” which were, for the most part, instigated by whites, the more I became active in promoting the written values of this country. I learned, for instance, that “all men are created equal” applied then only to white men who had property. I liked, and still like, the preamble to the U.S. Constitution: “in order to create a more perfect union.”
Those words in the Constitution mean that we as a country are not perfect yet but are striving toward that. My history classes taught me that our country has endured in spite of its flaws and that we should do everything in our power to get better.
I am an American citizen, and one that has served in the U.S. Army. I received an honorable discharge when my term of service was up. I have not thought about it very much, but I suppose that I love this country, warts and all.
Not once have I buried my head in the sand and ignored the very real history of this country. To do so would not bode well for the future.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair of the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.