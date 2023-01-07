We need a strong, functioning, democratic, republically-elected Congress to promote international security, ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare and ensure justice for ourselves and our posterity. Sadly, this week’s made-for TV drama of the non-election of a Speaker of the House does not further those goals. Each day this week, I periodically checked on the progress in the selection of a speaker, finding it disappointing and agonizing.
I had the good fortune to be on academic leave to work in the U.S. House of Representatives in both 1993 and 1995. I observed the peaceful and orderly transition of power in the House from more than 50 years of Democratic majorities to the Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich. It took one ballot and the House got down to work.
Over those two years, many Congressional observers became disturbed by the rising partisanship and inflammatory rhetoric resulting in the first government shutdown in late 1995. Over the ensuing 30 years, Congress has become ever more polarized. Compromise is a lost art.
The speaker is a constitutionally created position and is by virtue of the 25th Amendment second in line, just after the Vice President, for presidential succession. The speaker is often the face of the Congress. His or her’s proper role as a party leader has always been hazy and difficult to balance with the institutional role.
It is challenging to design the perfect House with 435 members elected from individually different geographic districts who have differing beliefs, opinions and values. Mix in political ambition and human weaknesses and you have created an almost unmanageable institution.
The lack of a speaker this week is not an immediate crisis, but showing no hope by the end of the week increases concern about continuing gridlock. The Senate is not scheduled to return until Jan. 23. This drama is different in that it is gridlock personified. Right before our eyes we could watch the stalemate drag on and our ears could hear dozens of commentators’ report what intra-party negotiations were going on. Most disturbing was the absence of any reports that was stalemate was about public policy differences.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California), first elected in 2006, has been the presumed speaker when the Republicans regained control of the House last November with only a 222-213 margin. Under the best of conditions, he would have had an uphill, but doable, challenge. McCarthy has been opposed by the so-called Freedom Caucus, about 40 of the most conservative members of the House. About 20 members of that Freedom Caucus voted against about 200 of their fellow Republicans in the party’s caucus. Usually, in American politics when 90% of a group agrees, the other 10% goes along. This has not happened.
McCarthy reportedly conceded about House rules, the composition of House committees and the speaker’s control of the floor agenda. He reportedly agreed to two notable concessions that veteran congressional observers say would substantially weaken any speaker. First, requiring the speaker to place a Freedom Caucus member on the House Rules Committee that controls the items that go to a floor vote. Second, allowing any member to make a motion to reconsider the election of the speaker at any time. This means that any four Republicans could combine with all the Democrats to remove the speaker at any time.
Subsequent negotiations were pure campaign politics with the Republican Congressional Leadership Fund, a PAC usually controlled by the ranking Republican leader, agreeing to stay out of Republican open seat primaries so that non-establishment Republicans have a better chance of winning. There is not much public interest here.
Apparently, the concessions bore no fruit; 20 Republicans still blocked McCarthy’s election. They do, however, raise concerns for how the Republicans will be able to decide issues such as the federal budget and the debt ceiling later this year.
While the most immediate cause of McCarthy’s inability to receive a majority of the votes cast was the lack of a red wave in November’s election, the House voting requirement is also a factor. If the House used “rank-choice voting” that dropped the last place candidate and the House re-voted, it’s unlikely that more than three ballots would have resulted.
After a week of time-consuming roll call voting, it is time for heroic action toward a compromise: the Democrats could step toward the Republican and allow McCarthy to be elected, or about 10 Republicans could take a giant step toward the Democrats and elect a compromise candidate.
Because the House rules stipulate that a majority of those voting, not a majority of the full House, is required to elect a speaker, the Democrats can just sit out the vote, thus reducing the number of required votes. This will allow McCarthy to become speaker before he gives away the store and further erodes the House as an institution. Many Democratic supporters will balk at this idea, but I accept that a Republican will be elected speaker, as that party has more seats in the chamber. The House minority needs to decide if McCarthy is “any worse” from a Democratic perspective than the next few feasible alternatives.
If there is a “better moderate Republican” from a Democratic perspective, the Democrats should put the word out that they need about 10 GOP votes to elect that Republican as the speaker. Either way, the House would have a speaker who can function without the restraints proposed by the Freedom Caucus.
A reasonable majority caucus compromise would be for McCarthy to agree to serve only one term as speaker.
Idealistically, a bipartisan coalition of moderates could organize and select a new face for speaker, beginning a new day, a fresh start, for the next congressional session. But no one should count on it. Governing is hard work, the new House majority better get started.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.