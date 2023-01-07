We need a strong, functioning, democratic, republically-elected Congress to promote international security, ensure domestic tranquility, promote the general welfare and ensure justice for ourselves and our posterity. Sadly, this week’s made-for TV drama of the non-election of a Speaker of the House does not further those goals. Each day this week, I periodically checked on the progress in the selection of a speaker, finding it disappointing and agonizing.

I had the good fortune to be on academic leave to work in the U.S. House of Representatives in both 1993 and 1995. I observed the peaceful and orderly transition of power in the House from more than 50 years of Democratic majorities to the Republican Speaker Newt Gingrich. It took one ballot and the House got down to work.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.

