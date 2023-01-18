“Where there is no vision, the people perish: But he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”
— Proverbs 29:18 KJV
Darn nearly every media outlet made the many rounds of House Speaker votes out to be some kind of irritating circus.
But they had it all wrong — as if the 20 congressional holdouts were some ornery flies in the ointment, shirking their duty to fall in line behind the pre-destined kingmaker Kevin McCarthy, who just obviously in line for this next step in his political career.
The heroic Matt Gaetz of Florida — that is, DeSantis country — helped lead the charge of patriotic statesmen who would no longer stand for the entrenched M.O. of Washington.
Gaetz and his steadfast colleagues, none of whom were from supposedly deep red Missouri, are tired of dictatorial speakers. As the new majority vilifies Pelosi, sympathetic Sen. Ted Cruz recently declared on his podcast “Verdict” this been a bipartisan trend for decades, including with Republican John Boehner.
No more 1,000-plus page bills plopped on Reps, often 48 hours before a vote so no chance to read them, is a good place to start. Trillion-dollar-plus omnibus spending bills often written by, and for, every special interest imaginable is another. The periodic debt ceiling drama, which they end up blowing through anyway, as Gaetz declares, “it’s a joke.” Endless debt spending, where the debt ceiling is like after maxing out the household credit card, just pulling out a new credit card — is no way to run a household or organization, let alone the biggest empire on Earth.
Of all the irreverent/offensive quips from former President Trump, the one that deserves to have the most staying power is the classic “Drain the Swamp!” Washington is a corrupt cesspool of lobbyists and special interests robbing our country blind, and the swamp creatures hole up on both sides of the aisle. Gaetz calls this “the uniparty.”
The big government faction of the GOP needs to be rooted out and discredited. That would be mean doing the dirty work of corporate America’s capitalism at the expense of Main Street. The neoconservatism ideals of the Bush/McCain era, who never met a war they didn’t like, and touted that “deficits don’t matter,” should be condemned to history.
Hold meaningful and fair investigative hearings, not show trials. The Jan. 6 rowdies deserve a speedy trial and just sentences. We also need to know who the heck is instigator Ray Epps, and why wasn’t he put in jail, too?
We have to get to the bottom of what security breaches and corruption Hunter Biden was tangled up in, while we could care less about his personal vices. Let’s look into President Biden’s loose records security, and compare to what Trump had in his possession.
There will be tests and trials. When the debt ceiling is reached, Congress needs to make serious spending cuts. Gaetz suggests a moderate 10-year plan to a balanced budget. Like with the speaker vote holdouts, maybe they can at least tap the brakes on Uncle Sam’s fiscal runaway train.
No more blank checks for Ukraine. It’s a proxy war with nuclear power Russia, risking World War III and the end of all humanity. At least delegate such aid responsibilities to European nations, including wealthy Germany, to pitch in to help their neighbor.
Our most justifiable military action abroad would be to help our neighbors to the South. Mexico is increasingly a failed state. The humanitarian crisis at the border seems to have no end in sight, with deadly drugs and the scourge of human trafficking. But now the cartels are taking over the country further, warring with the Mexican military in the street, and winning. The drug cartels are an evil empire, a more tangible threat to civilization for us here in the Western Hemisphere than far away boogeyman al-Qaida ever was.
The next farm bill needs serious reform. How about break out the big ag corporate welfare from the processed food corporate welfare? How instructive for Americans to realize that according to a USDA study on the SNAP program, our modern day food stamp subsidy, that in 2011 “20 cents out of every dollar was spent on sweetened beverages, desserts, salty snacks, candy and sugar.” Seriously?
Gaetz describes how the populist right has opportunities with the populist left on common interest topics such as scaling back military overreach and insider trading rules for policymakers. His side conversations with Rep. Ilhan Omar are especially refreshing and reminiscent of back when libertarian Ron Paul would likewise find common ground with progressives Dennis Kucinich or Bernie Sanders against the D.C. machine.
We need good reporting on what these turkeys who run Washington are doing. These hard conversations are uncomfortable and will be misunderstood and propagandized against, but are important today to help repair our country.
