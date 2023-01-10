Next Monday, we shall celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Each year, people gather in churches, schools and other places to reflect on the Rev. Dr. King’s message to and for America. King was not simply a speaker for the Black community but a prophetic voice to all Americans and the world.
Most celebrants concentrate on the “I Have a Dream” speech. Indeed, it was a powerful utterance given by a gifted orator. People like the hopeful prospect of King’s “Dream” speech. It makes us feel good. And we all know that in this society many people would rather feel good than be good.
I suggest, however, that too often the “Dream” becomes a sedative for American society. If one dreams of unity, then one does not have to participate in constructing the reality of the dream. We can merely dream about justice and unity, and then say to ourselves, “See I am a good person because I have a dream!”
For many people in America the “Dream” has become a nightmare. Yes, we have made some progress in race relations since MLK and the civil rights movement. We can all sit and eat in the same restaurants. We no longer have “colored” water fountains or legally segregated schools. But the racial and economic disparity that exists in American society cannot be overlooked. The threat to democracy exists. The laws restricting voting, the control of women’s bodies, and the prevention of critical race theory in schools demonstrate that the “Dream” is threatened by a nightmare. In many ways we are more divided than in the days of the 1960s.
Dr. King gave the “Dream” speech Aug. 28, 1963. Now 60 years later we are still singing “We Shall Overcome.” The question all serious thinking people of color and justice ask is when will someday get here? I had someone say to me recently that America just needs more time. In time, the person said confidently, the dismantling of systemic racism, institutionalized colorism and personal prejudice will happen. It just takes time.
My response was and is, how much more time do you need? You had my grandparents’ time, my parents’ time, and 68 years of my time. How much more time does America need?
I am no longer impressed with MLK celebrations filled with pithy sentimentality. Kumbaya doesn’t do it for me. No more eloquent speeches about what the “Dream” means. No more candlelight marches that make us feel good. We have done that for 60 years. Now it is time to make the “Dream” a reality if we believe in it. We cannot overcome unless we start by confessing our sins to one another. People of color need to confess their sins to other populations of color about how we have objected to white racism but have practiced the very ideology of the oppressor. Black fights brown, Indigenous fighting Asian, on an on. Anglo America needs to confess before reconciliation can take place. Stop asking me to move on when you will not say I am sorry and mean it.
We must start somewhere, and starting with confessing our corporate and individual sins makes sense to me. It worked in South Africa; it can work here in America.
Making the “Dream” a reality is the challenge for this present age. When we are about the business of creating a just society, celebrating MLK Day takes on meaning and worth. If we are not involved in transforming the “Dream” into reality, we are nothing more than sounding brass and tinkling symbols: sound and fury signifying nothing.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
