Next Monday, we shall celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Each year, people gather in churches, schools and other places to reflect on the Rev. Dr. King’s message to and for America. King was not simply a speaker for the Black community but a prophetic voice to all Americans and the world.

Most celebrants concentrate on the “I Have a Dream” speech. Indeed, it was a powerful utterance given by a gifted orator. People like the hopeful prospect of King’s “Dream” speech. It makes us feel good. And we all know that in this society many people would rather feel good than be good.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you