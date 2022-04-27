With popular attention lately shifting toward war in Ukraine and the increased cost of living here at home, the Southern border crisis has mostly dropped out of headline news. But immigration is an issue, in more ways than one, as the governor of Texas “helps” some migrants overwhelming his state reach our nation’s capital.
People get worked up about all this. Various echo-chamber media sources fan the flames, as if entry into the U.S. should be either an unmonitored porous border or some impregnable barrier.
Many people of the world aspire to migrate to the United States, to participate in even a little of the opportunity for a better life, and freedom from oppressive government. So many American citizens take this for granted.
People are literally dying in desperate attempts to reach our shores. People on boats from Cuba, caravaners from Central America, Afghans literally falling off planes in a desperate attempt to leave turmoil — you name it.
My brother lives with his wife and family in Honduras. Everybody in their town knows people who have left, trying to get to the U.S. one way or the other. He hears of nobody dreaming of the great welfare here or of becoming a crook. The common theme is that they want to work and achieve a better life for themselves and their families, not that everybody approaching our borders is so well intentioned. The scourge of continued human trafficking alone should be enough reason to take action.
When my brother and his family have traveled back stateside, they always get the proper documentation, passports and visas, always waiting in the proper lines at the airport. But they have been given a hard time, and scrutinized to prove if their children are really theirs, as if they’re leading a trafficking situation. Good grief.
I have talked to people in this town who are peaceful, well educated, have a proper job lined up here and speak English, but they have to wait forever for permission to stay here for work or study, or get on track for a shot at citizenship.
If a country could be considered like a house, where immigrants are visitors, it’s only reasonable to ask they kindly come to our front door. To sneak in the back gate or break through an upstairs window indicates their intentions here likely aren’t good and/or the front door is inaccessible.
But there’s a big difference between us placing a welcome mat to knock on the front door versus leaving an unattended side door wide open, or putting out razor wire with swarming Dobermans below.
We should have numerous defined entry points to help process peaceful people who wish to enter our country. We should expect to check them out, ask a few basic questions and do a basic health check, particularly for diseases people here might not have immunity to. Anyone who then tries to avert these checkpoints should be suspect.
While newcomers add a cultural spice of life, and can bring reinvigorating enthusiasm, more tangibly, our economy has been chronically short of workers, becoming a crisis recently.
For decades, a black/gray labor market of undocumented migrant workers in agriculture and construction has been an open secret.
We now need more proactive recruitment of immigrants who love our country, are willing to somewhat assimilate, are peaceful, reasonably tolerant of other subcultures and are motivated by opportunity to work and thrive to contribute to our great society.
As mass migration out of war-torn Ukraine continues, it is still ideal that people leaving their homes find at least temporary refuge in neighboring eastern European countries, which are close to home, with similar cultures, customs, languages, laws and weather.
But U.S. leaders should see an opportunity to invite willing Ukrainians to come to our country. A local taxi company just went under, partly citing lack of drivers — if somebody could navigate the streets of Kyiv, CoMo should be a piece of cake. If you wanna clean office buildings and toilets, drive a delivery truck, build houses, fix cars — come on over, we have work and a peaceful new life for you.
We should have an international exchange job fair, handing out visas and green cards. Those who work out should be offered pathways to citizenship. The citizenship test is supposed to be quite rigorous; most current citizens would likely fail, as it contains no Kardashian trivia.
Immigrants should be welcomed, but they gotta come through the front door, love our country, be willing to do honest work, assimilate some to our language and culture and leave any Old World grudges behind.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.