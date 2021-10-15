While biking on the MKT Trail recently, I got to thinking “who have been the major influences on me?”
In addition to family members, relatives, books, Boy Scouts and events, I have been blessed with a variety of people who shaped how I turned out. There have been hundreds of former classmates, students, neighbors, politicians, friends, colleagues, runners and casual acquaintances, but at least a dozen affected me in a such a way that I would be different if I had never met them. I’ve been a lucky guy.
Here is the story of seven such people. I list them in chronological order because it would be nearly impossible to rank them.
1. A neighbor, Ed Shepeck, is the earliest long-term influence I remember. He worked as a landscaper/gardener for a wealthy landowner in town and had a large tree nursery in his own yard. He was a man of few words who taught me the names of trees and let me use his shovel and rake. He gave my brother and me yews for our confirmation. I remember my father explained to me once that I should call him Mr. Shepeck and I said, “but everybody else calls him “Ed.”
2. I never met John F. Kennedy but saw him up close when he visited my hometown while campaigning on a Saturday in the fall of 1960. My fourth-grade class at the Catholic school watched his inauguration during school. I attempted to memorize his inauguration address, and I did memorize his cabinet with the encouragement of a teacher. I was crushed when he was assassinated. It still troubles me that history could have been changed by the act of a single person with a gun. I have visited many historical sites, but I don’t expect to ever visit Daley Plaza. Throughout junior and senior high school, government and politics became my identity. No wonder I ended up a political science professor.
3. My second famous influence is someone I never met but saw in action: Roberto Clemente, No. 21 for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is the first Latin American elected to the Hall of Fame and has a humanitarian award named after him. Clemente was an excellent batter, with a lifetime average of .313, but he is best known as an excellent outfielder with a rife right arm. He was the first non-English speaker that I paid attention to. I followed him closely in the sports pages and read about his difficulties finding a place to eat and live in some American cities. I remember when he received the MVP after the Pirates won the 1971 World Series. It was 50 years ago when he was interviewed on national television, saying “first I will speak Spanish, then I will speak English” and he proceeded to thank his family, friends and fans in Puerto Rico in their native tongue.
4. Supposedly, I was not much of a student before college, in part because I had so many interesting distractions at home and in the news. I do remember paying more attention to my eighth-grade teacher, Sister Mary Annrita, who seemed to follow sports and politics as well as spelling and geography. I am sure other teachers tried to make me into a good student, but she is the first one I tried hard to satisfy.
5. Looking back, I was fortunate to have a small group of eighth-grade classmates, about three girls and three boys, who helped me bridge the transition from Catholic grade school to public junior high, a major hurdle for many kids in my town. To the best of my recollection, they didn’t smoke cigarettes, or hang out too long at the hoagie shop. In 10th grade, some boys from “the other Catholic school,” including the mayor’s son, got in trouble for joyriding stolen cars. I lucked out and was never with them for such adventures, but I believe almost any kid could “run with the wrong crowd” and end up in trouble.
6. Frank, Kenny and Rube were three auto mechanics at a local new car dealership where I worked part time in high school (class of ’69), washing cars, changing oil and driving customers and parts around town. I loved it. The men, my father’s age, were of the “the Greatest Generation” who seemed pleased with their lives and their families. They hunted, fished, and gardened, and talked back at the radio that was usually blaring in the garage. Most discussions of Vietnam would turn to their World War II experiences, and I would mostly listen. They worked hard because their pay was based on the car problems they fixed. Their language and conversations were cleaner than the stereotype.
7. Tom, now a Cincinnati lawyer, inspired and taught me how to study my sophomore year in college. He demonstrated how to balance his classes, student activities, a girlfriend and sport buddies while keeping his values and identity. In the 1970s, there was always the daily drama among hippies, squares and dropouts, so his efforts were an achievement. It was not that I didn’t know how to study in college, it was that I was slow to fully commit to the idea. Tom’s example inspired me to embrace the role of “being a good student” while being involved in student politics.
I have at least five additional important influences who I will report on soon. Until then, be a good neighbor, classmate, teacher, or public official, because having a position of influence is a terrible thing to waste.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994. He can be reached at Webberd@missouri.edu.