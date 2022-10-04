Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, Florida and along the East Coast. The devastation of life and property continues to mount. We may never know the full effect of this natural disaster.
Many of us who have family and friends in the Caribbean and Florida worried and prayed, hoping that they would be safe. I am glad and fortunate to say all the people I know survived the storm. I realize that far too many people cannot say the same, for all who have experienced loss, my prayers are with you.
However, in the midst of this horrific event there are some things for which we may give thanks.
We should give thanks for the way people of different classes and colors responded to neighbors in need. It was awe inspiring to watch neighbors rally to help one another. No one was concerned about politics, race, class, or any of the things that are dividing this society currently. The focus was simply on how may I help my fellow human being?
With all that is happening politically and socially it is easy to be jaded and negative about our fellow human beings. One can be tempted to think that everyone is only about themselves, and that no one cares about the other. And, yet, in the wake of Ian we watched people help people. It rekindled a sense of shared humanity and the possibility that compassion is not dead.
It is amazing how tragedy can bring out the best or the worst in us. Repeatedly, we have seen examples of how it can demonstrate the worst in us. With Hurricane Ian we observed some of the best in us.
Oh, how I wish that the best in us would surface more frequently. But that is human life: sometimes we are magnanimous, sometimes we are base.
For all of those who have sacrificed their life and comfort to help those in need, we salute you and thank you. Thank you for reminding us that all of us have the capacity to demonstrate the divinity in us. All of us can be an angel of mercy and compassion. And for these things, we give thanks.
