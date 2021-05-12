Have you noticed prices going up lately?
Groceries, paper products and gasoline are inching up in price. And lumber, as well as housing costs, are, well, going through the roof. Traditional assets, as well as new-fangled ones, are trading up and up.
Part of this is the residual of the COVID-19 economy, where people couldn’t get together to work in factories, farm operations, offices, stores, etc. Local car lots and bike shops have historically low inventory, and as such factories still have disrupted supply chains, waiting on key parts.
On the other hand, recent waves of stimulus checks have handed everyday folks fresh cash to spend. With lockdowns and spring temperatures thawing, pent up demand is now surging; people are antsy to get out and buy stuff again.
When we often talk about inflation, we think consumer price increases: milk, bread, fuel, college tuition, etc. Inflation could be described as more dollars chasing the same, or fewer, goods for sale, like we are seeing in the short run.
But in the background, there has been a slow tsunami of cash being created in our monetary system for years now.
In fact, the late economist Milton Friedman explained that, “Inflation is always and everywhere a monetary phenomenon in the sense that it is and can be produced only by a more rapid increase in the quantity of money than in output.”
Hmm, this can become pretty heady stuff, so I phoned a friend by asking professor Joe Haslag in MU’s Economics Department, a specialist in monetary economics, for his take.
I didn’t take his course, but professor Haslag pointed me to a statistic of “base money,” which, since the financial crisis in August 2008 through December 2020, has increased by a whopping 515%.
Google “base money chart” for data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
To a non-expert, this looks like a mirror-image elevation of driving across flat Kansas until 2008, when you surge up into the Rockies past Denver, stair-stepping ever upward until 2014, then traversing a rolling Alpine valley until the pandemic of early 2020 hits a vertical cliff, requiring mountaineering equipment.
Professor Haslag points out that, despite having now six times the money in the system since the start of the financial crisis over a decade ago, the cost of consumer goods has only increased by about 20%. So, the inflation you and I have experienced overall has been muted, as the financial system largely soaked it up.
But it seems that can change, as all this money unnaturally injected into the economy ends up oozing out all over the place.
The stock market keeps hitting new highs, goldbugs are hot to trot again and residential real estate has become a mania.
I heard of a local real estate agent who has never seen such a sellers’ market in a 30-plus-year career. A mortgage lender describes houses selling within hours of listing, for over the asking price, while bidding wars can ensue. It seems a perfect storm: few houses for sale, continued low interest rate borrowing costs and more than a year of working from home means some people are absolutely sick of their four walls and will buy any other house for any price.
Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have become household words in recent times. Originally a very efficient payment format, the current rage is quite speculative, seeking these digital currencies as a store of value, if not a cool way to get rich quick.
More baffling are new forms of artificial intelligence-produced digital art, where what look like limited edition YouTube videos and Facebook memes auction for millions of dollars.
This ultra-low interest rate environment has extended for over a decade now, favoring some people and their behaviors over others.
By design, these policies exist to encourage spending, borrowing and risk-taking over historically prudent behaviors like saving, paying down debt and living within one’s means.
Property and business owners, particularly in high finance and tech, are systemically favored over wage earners and pensioners on a fixed income.
Part of the unusual economic news these days is an uneven recovery out of the COVID-19 economy, but underlying is the historic monetary inflation that has surged for nearly 13 years now.
We forgot what noticeable inflation looks like, but now it’s on more people’s minds. Even with a few more bucks in one’s pocket today, will those dollars buy as much as before?
If you are scratching your head these days, you are not alone.