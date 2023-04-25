We are each other’s harvest; we are each other’s business; we are each other’s magnitude and bond.
— Gwendolyn Brooks
Woodrow Wilson once stated that as Americans we cannot be separated in interest or divided in purpose. To overcome the challenges that face us in society today, we must find a way to be united as a nation.
Wishful hoping for a unified society will not make this desire become a reality. Only intentional action will accomplish the goal. Several recent events have caused me to become more aware of the need for intentional unifying action. On Monday, I asked the students in one of my college courses if they knew of Uncle Tom and why was it offensive to call a person of color an Uncle Tom (Tio Taco for Latinos, Bananas for Asians, etc.). To my amazement none of them could answer the question.
None of them had ever read the book, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” And, they lacked a knowledge of other racialized groups in America. No one in elementary school ever introduced them to Uncle Tom? Why has interracial knowledge become so absent in our society? If we do not know one another, how can we ever become one nation?
I do not lay all the blame on public or private education. Some of the blame is ours to acknowledge. As parents we have not prepared our children to live in a world that is multiracial and multicultural. Our other institutions are not doing the job either. I asked a devout Catholic did she know Father Tolton was Black and her answer was no. And, all of us are aware that too many of our churches still place in our sanctuaries and in our literature images of a white Jesus.
Intentional unification must be our goal. Some things we must do immediately.
1. We must stop whitewashing our history. While understanding the impact of racism, sexism and homophobia may make Sally and Johnny uncomfortable, the fact is that if we do not teach the historical truth of this nation, we will continue to rear soft, ignorant children who become soft, ignorant adults. Truth sets the person free; falsehood makes us vulnerable to annihilation.
2. We must recultivate a sense of mutual responsibility. Crass individualism is perpetuating the mindset that it is all right to engage in shooting children who ring our doorbell by mistake or killing young adults at a Sweet 16 party. When we value one another as human beings of worth, regardless of race, color, gender, religion or political affiliation, we will become a society of one interest and purpose. The more we value one another, the less violence will happen in our community.
3. Collectively, we must be willing to move out of our comfort zones. For example, I love the fact that many white Christians are reading books about dismantling racism. Clearly that is a worthwhile endeavor. But until you break bread with me, be willing to sit and communicate with me in my environment, you will never know who I am. One of my African students told me that when she came to this country she was constantly encouraged to go to church with her white sponsor(s). Yet in all the time she has been in Columbia, she has never visited a Black church. She looks like me, but has never visited me? And we know her white sponsor has never visited the Black church. My point is that unless all of us are willing to break out of our comfortable environments, unity will be nothing more than a dream.
No people divided can stand. The cost of our division will affect every level of our lives and the lives of our children. The time for action, intentional action, is now.
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.
