Food is one area needing a lot of inventive help. As described by Our World in Data, food lies at the heart of the climate crisis. Currently accounting for 26% of the world’s production of greenhouse gases, producing a little over 13 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, food is second only to energy in its climate impact.

But, it is two-sided problem. While the world’s food needs are ever increasing, the food production system is showing more and more fragility, primarily due to climate change. With the world population now above 8 billion people, our capacity to produce food is threatened. Calamities on a worldwide scale hit food production systems, and the climate only promises to worsen the situation —  at least until greenhouse gases stop increasing. We have to figure out how to provide more food while driving down the carbon emissions of food.

