Food is one area needing a lot of inventive help. As described by Our World in Data, food lies at the heart of the climate crisis. Currently accounting for 26% of the world’s production of greenhouse gases, producing a little over 13 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide annually, food is second only to energy in its climate impact.
But, it is two-sided problem. While the world’s food needs are ever increasing, the food production system is showing more and more fragility, primarily due to climate change. With the world population now above 8 billion people, our capacity to produce food is threatened. Calamities on a worldwide scale hit food production systems, and the climate only promises to worsen the situation — at least until greenhouse gases stop increasing. We have to figure out how to provide more food while driving down the carbon emissions of food.
Reducing emissions from food, however, is much more difficult than reducing emissions from energy. Food emissions are complicated with off-gases such as methane (from cows), and nitrous-oxides coming from fertilizers. The chemistry is fundamental to production, and not as simple to replace as coal-powered electricity with solar panels. It brings up the need for inventions. Anything to help produce food at reduced emissions levels should receive our warm welcome.
Plant-based meat alternatives fit that category. Unlike the veggie burgers or the tofu turkeys that you may have tried in the past, newer plant-based meat products can provide a meat-like experience that can satisfy even the most hardened carnivores. They are stocked in many grocery freezers throughout Columbia. You can find brands such as Impossible, Quorn, Beyond Meat, Good Catch, Alpha, and others. All offer the taste and texture of meat but without the significant consequences to the environment. Their addition to your diet can also quite possibly improve your cholesterol numbers as well.
One brand, Beyond Meat, has an interesting connection to mid-Missouri and MU. Ethan Brown, the founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, worked with MU researchers as far back as 2009 to develop the company’s first meat-like products, chicken strips and burgers. One of its early commercial customers included Main Squeeze, a fixture in downtown Columbia. That research connection with MU then resulted in a licensing arrangement between the two, and it helped locate one of its plants in Columbia. An invention that was started here, is now produced and sold throughout the world.
The largest climate benefits that plant-based products offer is when they are substituted for beef-based meats. The production of plant-based meats produces essentially zero methane gas while traditional beef production methods create large amounts of methane gas. Methane production separates beef, and lamb from other animal meats and products in terms of their climate impact. Protein production comparisons show that beef and lamb produce twice the impact compared to any other meat, including milk, cheese, and eggs. Beef produces 25 times more greenhouse gases than plant-based products like peas or beans. The average Americans consumes 55 pounds of beef per year. Substituting that with plant alternatives could mean up to 2,000 less pounds of CO2-equivalent gases added to the atmosphere.
The big disclaimer here is all food specialists and climatologists do not agree with that comparison. Locally, there are many who point out that regenerative agriculture practices are not being fairly represented.
Regenerative agriculture can be described as management of livestock herds under the twin objectives of producing beef and building soil fertility. It is distinctly different than most conventional beef production, which is feedlot-based and has only one objective — meat production.
Noah Earle, a small-farm meat producer and practitioner of regenerative agriculture, sees both sides of the question.
“We can all agree that the corporate meat production system supplying the vast majority of our meat today is not sustainable and needs to change," Earle, who also manages Clovers Natural Market on Broadway, said. “Disagreements arise when comparisons are only based between the corporate beef model and the plant-based alternative. They should include regenerative practices separately.”
He cites third-party studies that show regenerative agricultural practices can actually increase soil fertility, storing enough carbon to offset the amount of methane generated, while improving the ecosystem in other biodynamic ways.
Another critical issue is price. Earle says that meat prices from regenerative farms are comparable with the price points of the corporate produced meat labels, maybe a bit more, but competitive. Prices for plant-based meats, however, are quite a bit more. In a quick comparison of ground beef to plant-based burger meat, I found plant-based to be double the price of meat.
Earle also reminded me that consumers can have plant-based diets without all the fuss and expense. They can enjoy the health and ecological benefits of plant-based diets by just buying the whole peas, lentils, mushrooms, rice, or whatever grain is desired, and cooking them the way that vegetarian diets have followed for ages. “They offer a wide variety of tastes at a lot less cost,” he said.
We all need to invent ways to reduce our climate impacts, especially with diets. The first resolution on my New Year’s list for 2023 is to start tracking just how much meat, dairy, fish, and eggs I consume, so I can start managing my diet for my health and the health of the planet. Whether it is through intention or invention, I can see avoiding enough emissions to rival the benefits from purchasing an electric vehicle, and at a reduced expense!
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and city of Columbia. He writes a monthly column for the Missourian focused on climate issues.
