Well, here we go again. Another inflammation of the culture war with a national news story from Missouri.
Except, this time it’s real different.
As Sen. Josh Hawley is all over Fox News, The Associated Press story graced the upper quarter of Page 6A in the Sunday Missourian.
A former employee at Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital came out as a whistleblower about a pattern of irresponsible dealing with youth patients there.
Jamie Reed describes most of her concerns in an official complaint letter on Jan. 26 to State Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who has already been preoccupied about a drag show in Columbia, then expands upon her observations in The Free Press on Feb. 9.
I underlined a bunch of lines from the letter, but readers can take from her account what they will. Transgender therapy is a relatively new field; according to Reuters’ stats this specialty industry went from zero to 100 clinics in just 15 years. The lack of standards is a big deal; Ms. Reed described doctors who admitted they were “building the plane while we are flying it.”
She describes the momentum for patient growth being motivated by advocacy bias, even teeing up psychotherapists with a form letter to obtain their required pre-approval of treatments.
Ms. Reed suggests that a “social contagion” was afoot, noting a cultural trend that evolved from mostly teen boys, then to girl patients, even groups of girls from the same high school, possibly motivated primarily by following the latest fad, as Bill Maher notes.
All the social controversy aside — if that is humanly possible these days — a whistleblower coming forward with serious allegations should attract an investigation.
(Editor’s note: Bailey, the states Social Services Department and Washington University are all investigating the claims, according to the Associated Press.)
Interestingly, Ms. Reed describes herself as “a 42-year-old St. Louis native, a queer woman, and politically to the left of Bernie Sanders …now married to a transman.” She expresses wisdom in realizing the “toxic” public discussion of the topic and “the ways that my testimony might be misused.”
Recognizing the attorney general “is a Republican. I am a progressive. But the safety of children should not be a matter for our culture wars.” Right on.
Why does it often take voices from famous people, such as Caitlyn Jenner, to have neutral credibility in calling out the legitimate concerns about transgender athletes in women’s sports?
Or the left-leaning comedian Bill Maher calling out left wingers’ hysterical hyperbole over Florida’s sex ed legislation? Stating that “I read the ‘don’t say gay law’, which is not the name of the law. They call it the ‘don’t say gay law.’ But it could have been called the ‘let’s do things in school the way we did five years ago’ law.”
Or former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard declaring as an Independent to call out how the national Democrat Party has drifted way beyond its stereotypical working people roots? Or former Ohio Congressman Justin Amash doing likewise, agreeing that Trump deserved to be impeached.
Missouri GOP kingmaker Jack Danforth lamented backing populist Josh Hawley after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Ms. Reed’s letter is courageous and a big deal. It legitimately deserves an honest investigation from state government, or any applicable licensing agencies. Officials should follow the money, too — how many insurers, including with possible taxpayer dollars, paid for potential semi-irreversible malpractice.
Other pending related bills in the legislature would ideally reflect on what indeed can go wrong with the intersection of distressed youth and institutions who can likely make a lot of money from drastic and expensive medical recommendations that can be difficult for the patients, and their often caring parents to comprehend beforehand.
But there’s difference between banning a procedure statewide and updating the regulations for an evolving new service industry, and/or seeing what remedy existing law provides for findings from an investigation, although it wouldn’t be that easy in reality.
As however relatively few rational citizens observe, this has been met with yet another episode of rhetorical hysteria. The truth is in there somewhere.
Steve Spellman, a lifelong Columbia-area resident and political observer, writes twice monthly for the Missourian.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.