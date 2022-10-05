I was looking for something to read that would help me sleep, so I picked up the Missouri State Constitution and found something interesting concerning the Show-Me State; something that has not been adequately reported by the media.
Article XII, Section 3(a) says that every 20 years since November 1962, the secretary of state shall put to the electors of the state the question, “Shall there be a convention to revise and amend the constitution?”
Two things here: First is the word “shall.” The constitution does not say “may,” it says “shall.” That means that the action is mandatory and needs to be completed within the prescribed manner set forth in the state constitution and related statutes.
Second, the question will show up on the November ballot and if 50% plus 1 of the voters choose in the affirmative, a special election will be called between three months and six months after the ballot is voted on in order to select delegates, 15 at large and two from each of the state’s 34 senate districts. That is 83 men and women who will decide the makeup of a new constitution.
The federal constitution is about 7,500 words long, including its 27 amendments.
Missouri’s current constitution began with about 27,000 words in its 1945 reincarnation. By 2020 it had bloated to over 65,000 words with 119 amendments, the size of a larger novel. If the proposed amendment legalizing recreational marijuana is approved, another 7,600 words will be added.
We add things to our state constitution that should be statute. It is harder to have a referendum to change the constitutional rules than to change statutes in the legislature.
There are antiquated provisions that need to be removed. There are sections and amendments that may contradict with other constitutional provisions, its amendments or with statute. There is definitely language that needs to be modernized.
The governor has no veto power over the convention committee. The legislature cannot intervene in the process. It will be the resolve of the people.
Others believe that the convention would be inundated with lobbyists from every corner of the state. This is a major concern.
According to The Kansas City Star, the last time there was a call for a convention, in 2002, less than 35% of votes were in favor. But today’s political atmosphere is much more volatile than it was 20 years ago.
So what is the problem here? Twenty-four of the 34 state Senate districts lean conservative.
Some Make America Great Again voters in conservative Senate districts may want to take away women’s rights to make their own health decisions. Abortions are now restricted by state statute, not the state constitution.
The Star optimistically suggested that abortion rights may be reinstated in the new constitution, but I doubt it.
Some conservatives may want to restrict voting rights, defund our public schools, eliminate Medicare and Medicaid, and do away with Social Security.
Some may want to remove the minimum hourly wage for employees and restrict the power of unions by giving more power to corporations and the wealthy, allowing those with big money to skew the discussions of importance while leaving middle- and lower-economic class Missourians out of the process in our representative democracy.
There is nothing in the current constitution or related statutes that says there must be an equal number of conservative and progressive electors. That, my friends, would be the fair thing to do.
Secretary of State John Ashcroft, after stating his concerns about this year’s special session, said, “Can you imagine how a constitutional convention would go?”
State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City told the Star, “I imagine, just logistically, it would be very difficult in such polarized times to agree to a new constitution.”
Should there be a state constitutional convention? I believe there should, but...
A state constitutional convention would have to represent all Missourians regardless of party affiliation, wealth, race, religion or any other limiters that could be devised.
It needs to be free of lobbyists and PACs, and the money that they deliver in forms of partisan donations, advertising and gifts to those with clout.
It needs to be chaired by a nonpartisan moderator who has no vote in the matter; perhaps a retired Missouri Supreme Court judge.
Most of all, it needs to be fair and done openly so all Missourians, Americans and the world can see what can happen in a true representative democracy.
I do not think any of these criteria will be met, therefore, I urge you to vote “no” on this proposition on November’s ballot.
David Rosman is an award-winning editor, writer and professional speaker. You can read more of David’s commentaries at columbiamissourian.com and InkandVoice.com.
