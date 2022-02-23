Matthew 22:39 tells us that Jesus said, “Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
In 2008, the Christian Science Monitor asked, “‘Love thy neighbor as thyself’ – Is it still practical?”
Evidently, state representative Cody Smith, R-Carthage, thinks not and is trying to do something about it by introducing House Joint Resolution (HJR) 117, “Medicaid Eligibility and Requirement.”
A few weeks back, I wrote a column with the working title of “Why does the GOP Hate Us?” It seems that the question raised its ugly head yet again.
In 2020, Missouri voters also approved Amendment 2 expanding MO HealthNet to Missourians who make less than 138% of the federal poverty level, or approximately $17,775 annually for a single individual or about $36,570 for a family of four. This amendment would add approximately 275,000 eligible Missourians to the Medicaid rolls.
But because there was no funding mechanism in the original amendment, our legislators went to court in an attempt to circumvent the amendment by refusing to fund it. According to a U.S. News and World report, because of the lack of funding by our legislators, Missouri’s Gov. Mike Parson announced in 2021 that the state would "'withdraw (Missouri’s) expansion plan' from the federal Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services.”
MO HealthNet, the Show-Me State’s answer to Medicaid, represents the largest item in the state budget and has stayed steady at about 33% to 36% of the state’s annual budget. As of the 2020 state fiscal year, one out of every six Missourians is covered by MO HealthNet.
In August, our GOP “family values” legislators lost the court case to refuse to fund the new constitutional program and were ordered to start the enrollment process.
As of December, Missouri has enrolled fewer than 7% of the eligible population into the new program. Basically, Missouri has done the bare minimum per the court’s order.
Most, if not all, of our GOP legislators believe that Medicaid is an unnecessary entitlement program. But according to the federal Congressional Budget Office, Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, as well as a number of smaller programs are mandatory spending programs generally governed by statutory criteria.
Rep. Smith said that the proposed amendment would give the legislators more control over Missouri’s HealthNet payouts. But instead of providing a law that would give the state the method of funding the program, Smith wants to deny coverage to people actually eligible.
Smith’s proposed state constitutional amendment states:
“Eligibility for MO HealthNet services under subdivision (1) of this subsection shall be determined each fiscal year based on whether the General Assembly makes an appropriation for MO HealthNet services for that fiscal year for the population described in subdivision (1) of this subsection by specifically naming such population in the appropriation.”
In other words, regardless of what the original amendment said, if HJR 117 goes to the voters and passes, and the legislators do not appropriate funds, no coverage would be extended.
In addition, the proposed amendment would require the recipient to be working, going to school, volunteering or some other enterprise to receive benefits.
Part of the charge we give our government is to provide for those who cannot provide for themselves, as in “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” This does not mean a unilateral doling out of funds to so-called deadbeats, but to have reasonable measurements as to who is eligible for these benefits.
There are those who truly cannot afford health insurance, even under the Affordable Care Act. This is not a handout or entitlement, but helping those who need the assistance to survive.
If passed through the both houses of the legislature and signed by the governor, HJR 117 will be submitted to “qualified voters of Missouri … repealing Section 36(c) of Article IV of the Constitution of Missouri, and adopting four new sections in lieu thereof relating to MO HealthNet.”
Deuteronomy 15:11 says “For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore I command you, You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.”
The people have said that a family of four making less than $36,570 annually is in need of assistance through MO HealthNet.
You may not like that I am quoting scripture (again), but many of our GOP legislators are religiously-minded, and I believe these words are important for everyone to follow.