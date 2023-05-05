“Better late than never” was my first reaction to the Columbia City Council authorizing funds to hire a “homeless planner.” The way the city has cleared the homeless camps demonstrated the need for a specialized position. The city’s approach was abrupt, incompetent and cruel. And, possibly, it was dishonest in that it appears the justification of a Missouri Department of Natural Resources investigation of Hinkson Creek apparently never happened.

One root of the mishandling of homeless issues has been the lack of a central point person who has authority and can be held accountability. The city’s public information officer should not be answering questions and making statements without a deeper understanding of the issue. An old-fashioned news conference with whomever oversaw clearing the camps would have worked wonders. Instead, there were statements that the “cost would be $300” while dozens of government dump trucks, front-end loaders and police vehicles spent at least one full day at the site.

David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.