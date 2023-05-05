“Better late than never” was my first reaction to the Columbia City Council authorizing funds to hire a “homeless planner.” The way the city has cleared the homeless camps demonstrated the need for a specialized position. The city’s approach was abrupt, incompetent and cruel. And, possibly, it was dishonest in that it appears the justification of a Missouri Department of Natural Resources investigation of Hinkson Creek apparently never happened.
One root of the mishandling of homeless issues has been the lack of a central point person who has authority and can be held accountability. The city’s public information officer should not be answering questions and making statements without a deeper understanding of the issue. An old-fashioned news conference with whomever oversaw clearing the camps would have worked wonders. Instead, there were statements that the “cost would be $300” while dozens of government dump trucks, front-end loaders and police vehicles spent at least one full day at the site.
And then there is the issue of the veracity of the claim that DNR precipitated the action. If the city has correspondence from DNR stating concerns about pollution of Hinkson Creek that can be reasonably due to the camps, now is the time to show it.
Whether it involved Wabash Station, the purchase of the property on Bowling Lane that may become the Opportunity Center, or the use of ARPA funds, the lack of accountability has been a common occurrence.
While a senior homeless planner position in the Boone County Health Department paying $40,000 may be necessary and appropriate for handling the Health Department’s contracts with a variety of agencies affecting people who are homeless, it seems rather weak for what the city really needs — a point person to coordinate all city services affecting the homeless community. I am not familiar with the city’s pay schedule, but that is not much of a starting salary for the type of position and person needed. The minimum experience required should be the equivalent of a master’s in social work or public health and real-world experience. Additionally, the successful applicant needs to be familiar with homelessness as a public health and public policy issue. Columbia needs more than an entry-level position.
Where would the senior homeless planner have been during this winter’s clearing of the camps? Checking the claim that there are adequate community resources to help the displaced citizens and planning how to better train police in dealing with stressed out homeless folks, or sitting back at the Worley Street office reviewing contracts for next year? Would the senior homeless planner be organizing information about where the campers come from and where they go? For years, I’ve heard that neighboring police departments drop their released prisoners off in Columbia. For years, I’ve seen patients still wearing slippers and wrist bracelets released to the Columbia Public Library and to Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church. Will the senior health planner be investigating these claims?
Homelessness is a complex issue compared to paving streets and designing parks. It involves housing practices, criminal justice, local policing, mental health, food security, job training, drug and alcohol addictions, race and ethnic differences, transportation and community history.
Because homeless services are provided by an ever-evolving mix of government, nonprofit, religious, for-profit and volunteer organizations and agencies, the senior homeless planner will need to grasp the complexity of a hydra-headed monster. The Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness currently has 21 diverse participants. A fresh college graduate could easily get overwhelmed and lost in trying to figure out the group dynamics at work there. At least that would offer a taste of what an unhoused person experiences when being told there are plenty of community resources available after being told by local organizations, they have no available resources.
I am concerned about putting the senior homeless planner in the Health Department. While that might have made sense 10 years ago, the city council’s decade of inaction has made homelessness into a near crisis. The position needs to be upgraded, renamed Homeless Services Coordinator, reporting directly to the city manager. In a normal situation, perhaps the city could afford to hire an entry level position and allow that person to grow over, say, five years until they had the experience to deal with the heads of the Voluntary Action Center, the Housing Authority, Health and Human Services Department, transportation, the police, as well as heads of local hospitals.
I propose doubling the salary, making it a two year position that is reporting directly to the city manager. Rather than an entry level person, an experienced person should be considered. I can think of at least four people I would consider because of their knowledge of city politics, policing and community support agencies with some exposure to marginalized citizens.
The new position should give quarterly reports to the city manager, the city council and thereby to the public about the need for and use of local resources to address the homeless challenge.
On a related matter, the first issue of the CoMo Street Gazette was published this week. If you take a home delivery, you would have received it as an insert in the Tuesday edition. However, if you read the Missourian online you may not have noticed the new publication unless you regularly use the Special Section pulldown menu and clicked on CoMo Street Gazette. The goal is to provide information and a forum for our unhoused and marginalized neighbors in such a way that informs Columbia in the process. Check it out.
David Webber joined the MU Political Science Department in 1986 and wrote his first column for the Missourian in 1994.