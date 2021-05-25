The violence we are witnessing in Columbia has taken a particularly personal effect on our family. The death of 24-year-old Junous O. Kelly shocked and horrified us, as we had known him since he was a baby. In fact, we called him our “godson.”
I offer our deepest condolences to the Kelly family and all the families who mourn the death of their loved ones because of gun violence.
This article is not to garner sympathy for my family. Rather, the death of Kelly and others in this community ought to be a wake-up call to all Columbians that the acts of senseless violence committed in this city must stop. I have grown weary of eulogizing and burying young Black men.
Enough is enough.
I realize that Columbia is not the only place that Asian, Black and brown young people are experiencing violence. It is a nationwide phenomenon. The question is, “What must we do about it?”
One thing is certain. It is too easy to purchase a firearm in Columbia, the state of Missouri and the United States as a whole. I know that it is our Second Amendment right to bear arms and that Missouri is a “carry” state. I am also aware that guns alone do not kill people; people with guns kill people.
I am not anti-guns. I have owed weapons and been around weapons all my life. Most people I know are responsible gun owners. Yet, the irresponsible ones are killing us, and we must address the issues and stop playing petty politics.
Something is wrong in this society when it is harder to get married than to buy an automatic weapon. No hunter goes hunting with an automatic weapon. Those guns are made to kill people. Why are we not banning assault weapons? It makes no sense.
We must change the narrative of conflict in Columbia to change our behavior. Lately, we have become a people that if we disagree with someone the next step is to kill them.
We do not fistfight anymore. Now we resort to pulling out a weapon to settle the matter. One day, I asked my adult college students how many of them had a weapon in their purse or in their cars. Of a class of 20 adults, all of them said they had a weapon in their car. We are an armed citizenry.
We are destroying ourselves. We must stop the violence. The problem is not a Black problem or a Latino problem — it is a community problem. Only when we act like a community can we rid ourselves of this evil.
How? We need more older men and women to mentor younger people. We must teach our youth that violence is not and cannot be the solution to conflict. We must promote mental health programs and peer counseling to address the frustration many of our fellow citizens experience, which becomes the source of violent action. We need politicians to stop condoning violence and start promoting unity. We need stronger legislation regarding gun purchasing, like background checks, etc., and we need to ban automatic weapons.
While these acts will not eradicate gun violence in America and in Columbia, it is a positive first step. I do not want to see another young person die. Only we can do something about it.
Cry out with me, “Stop the Violence!”
The Rev. C.W. Dawson Jr. was the first African American to earn a Ph.D. in philosophy at MU. He teaches at Columbia College and Moberly Area Community College and writes for the Missourian.