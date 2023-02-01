Dear Reader,
The drag show performance at the Columbia Values Diversity breakfast and subsequent controversy got me thinking. While walking the dog in the winter cold, under a star-filled sky, I felt a wave of despair in how the public discussion had become so enflamed all around.
I would encourage you to not fan the flames of the responses, which incorrectly insinuate that pornographic material was pushed on kids.
I do, however, hear your specific concern that public school children were there on a field trip without their parents being given prior notification about the drag segment, or an opportunity to consent.
I understand you find it more difficult to completely trust the school district after they said they also had no idea beforehand that a drag show feature was planned, pointing to the city-sponsored website, which simply listed the name of the keynote speaker and entertainment provider.
You are correct that the entertainment sponsor is known for sponsoring drag shows in town, and that two school district officials were part of subcommittees for the event. School board member Chris Horn later publicly provided a reasonable mea culpa that the communication should have been better, and when the district missteps, officials should at least own up to that.
It is wise to realize that people have different sensibilities, particularly for their own child when in someone else’s care.
Organizers describe the performance as G-rated. That would bring to mind “Dora the Explorer” or “Sesame Street,” the latter of which did add a transgender character in recent years.
Drag, or males “dressing as a female,” though, is an art form that purposefully brings attention to sexuality. A form-fitting sequin dress, with flamboyant hair and animated make-up is intended to be attention getting.
The crowd felt inspired to catcall, and several attendees — including two City Council members — playfully tipped the performers with dollar bills. Now, again, let’s not exaggerate as the money was deposited in performers’ hands (not down a brasserie or anything), but this obviously insinuated an adult-oriented interaction.
From the videos posted on social media, there was nothing pornographic at all, so certainly not X-rated, nor even R-rated. Let’s please refrain from any temptation to exaggerate.
A school principal felt compelled to apologize to the parents of one child, further confirming it’s at least a PG-rated show, arguably PG-13.
Did nobody planning this breakfast stop and consider the ethos in our state Capitol, either?
Kids were not exactly “endangered,” but the reaction from many lawmakers has been overwhelming.
If you thought former Attorney General Eric Schmitt could breathe fire, I guess we hadn’t seen anything yet. Current AG Andrew Bailey says heads will roll.
Sponsors of legislataive bills pertaining to transgender athletes, gender-affirming care regulations, etc. will run with this as campaign fodder. Sponsors of the Parents "Bill of Rights" found a new poster child for their cause. A big puff of wind just blew into the sails of perpetually stalled school voucher programs.
Some defending the event have turned to their own hyperbole, pointing to hate and bullying in other communities, and we stand against that, as if anybody who even raises an eyebrow here must be motivated by anti-social phobia, or worse.
Meanwhile, a friend of mine privately told me many of your same concerns and even pointedly added, “even though it may be (relatively) clean … as a drag queen myself, I wouldn’t want my kids being introduced to this at a school event without my consent.”
Other friends of mine, who might describe themselves as a liberal supporters of diversity, shared this isn’t generally the sort of presentation they would expect at a community breakfast first thing in the morning. If two cups of coffee didn’t wake attendees up yet, this sure did.
Again, this might not have been much of a (national) news story if it weren’t for young children there whose parents had not been notified earlier. We could have been saved from such wide reaction and counter reaction.
When there’s a lack of trust, it can lead to such downward spirals of misunderstandings. You may have caught Tanya Heath’s thoughtful letter to the editor in The Missourian last week, encouraging level heads and hearts, which are both humble and forgiving.
I hear your concerns, but please don’t join the rhetorical mob.
