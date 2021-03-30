We are witnessing a move to deny Americans the constitutional right to vote. The state of Georgia has signed into law one of the most aggressive and atrocious voter suppression laws since before the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Forty-three states, including Missouri, are attempting to suppress our voices at the polls. Many people who realize the horror of voter suppression are calling these moves “Jim Crow 2.0” and rightly so.
Unquestionably, voter suppression is the Republican and white supremacist backlash to the defeat of Donald Trump in 2020. It is also a direct attempt to retaliate against Black and brown voters who showed up in huge numbers to oust the former president. They call their efforts an attempt to provide election integrity. We know that it is election invalidation. In a time when we should be encouraging more Americans to vote, the Republicans are trying to discourage voters, particularly those who are Black, brown and indigenous people.
We who are older have seen this before. The new antics of voter suppression are reminiscent of the old “poll tests” that were pervasively used against Black Americans in the past. Questions like ‘how many beans in the Mason jar’ or the command to recite the Gettysburg Address backwards were all used to suppress the Black vote. While the new tactics are much more sophisticated in fashion, it nothing but the same old song, only with a new verse. The song is: “Suppress the vote of people of color so that we might stay in control.”
As maniacal as voter suppression laws are, their architects have forgotten two major points, which in the end will cause their demise. First, people of color will find a way to overcome the barriers. We had to do it before, and we will do it again. Second, they have forgotten that America is Blacker and browner than it has ever been. The sheer numbers of voters of color will overturn their attempts.
As an added plus, there are too many white people who are disgusted and tired of these shenanigans. They want to create the common good of America, not destroy it. I believe they will join people of color who affirm their right to vote. Those who are for us are not against us, and we can and will stop this madness.
It is important that we vote out of office those who are trying to divide this country. The perpetrators of voter suppression must go.
We must put people in office who care about all Americans, not just white Americans. We have the power to stop the idiocy; after all we voted out the man who would be king. It is time to clean the house of democracy and place into positions of power those who believe in and affirm the common good of America.
Let us fight back against voter suppression, especially in Missouri. Let us make our will known and our voices heard. Tell our state legislature, and those in the U.S. Senate, that we will not return to Jim Crowism, but we demand a better and more united republic.