I have been sitting at my desk for the past few weeks, diligently writing opposition letters to our legislators concerning a number of harmful bills, most introduced by our GOP lawmakers, working their way through the state House and Senate.
Yet my friend Glenn believes that nothing would change the minds of our legislators, even with strong and logical opposition to the proposed legislation.
Some of these bills are designed to deny those in the LGBTQ+ community, kids and parents alike, from enjoying the safety of school and home because of their sexual orientation.
Some want to deny teaching our youth the true history of the United States and the world. They are afraid of critical race theory, even though it is not taught in our primary and secondary schools.
Still others want to restrict medical care to Missouri citizens who need the government to step in with aid by denying funding for Medicaid expansion.
With the benefit of political gerrymandering, the conservative wing of the Republican Party wants to limit our right to vote, to make most, if not all, of our congressional districts Republican controlled and to hide their collective heads in the sand instead of discussing the issues like grown men and women.
Reading the testimony and watching from the gallery, I can tell you that many of the arguments are based on personal discomfort and faith, and even then they are not well made. Some are uncomfortable that something is changing in their world, and they do not like change. Still others believe that the United States is a white, Christian nation of only heterosexual men and women and needs to remain so.
Over the past 19 years, I have seen our state legislature turn from a positive format to one that is plotting by hook and by crook, emphasis on “crook,” to bend things in favor of the right-wing, religious nationalists who just happen to be louder than their liberal, progressive and secular counterparts.
Back in the day, I taught college classes on argument and persuasion. I had a number of “rules” concerning the temperament of a discussion. Rule no. 1: You cannot argue against personal fears, emotions and faith with a strict tactic of science, logic and facts. Fear and emotions will always win.
To get to a place of cognitive dissonance is at best difficult, especially when faith and fear are involved.
That is the problem with our political world as it is lined up now. One side is arguing based on unfounded fear, while the other argues with logic. For example, many working against critical race theory in education are basing that on the fear that teaching critical race theory will propagandize our children to believe that they are inherently racist or that it will somehow indoctrinate our students into communism.
Certain politicians bring these misconceptions to a populous that is already fearful of our government, fearful of change and fearful that our nation is somehow crumbling beneath our feet. It is this group of citizens who only see the worst in America and the world.
It has also politicized fear of medications and vaccines that could save lives. That somehow microchips are being implanted and people are dying when they receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That untested and unproven medications would magically cure the pandemic. And if all else fails, faith alone will cure our ills.
As war continues in Ukraine, new fears are arising. For some these are the same fears we experienced during the Cold War years when we expected an all-out nuclear attack by the old Soviet Union.
Today, American right-wing groups want to ban books and teachings concerning human sexuality, American Black history and America’s place in the world. Like the late 1950s, when Joseph McCarthy’s House Un-American Activities Committee began seeing communists in every alleyway, book banning is coming back in some corners of the U.S.
We must listen with an open mind while searching for the truth rather than assumptions. We cannot discuss problems with our “eyes wide shut” like climate deniers, pro-war advocates and extremist political views that have no basis in reality.
I believe Glenn is wrong to some extent. One letter or testimony may not make much of a difference. But as Arlo Guthrie suggested, if 50 people a day wrote letters, it would be a movement. A movement against bad legislation based on fear, emotions and unproven conspiracy theories.
David Rosman is an award-winning writer, editor and professional speaker. He is also the Missouri State Director for American Atheists. You can read more of his commentaries at InkandVoice.com.