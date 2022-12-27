If you made it through last week’s weather without being stranded in your car or stuck in an airport terminal or anxiously waiting for a plumber to come and fix frozen pipes, you have a good chance to remember this Christmas as a blessing.

Nevertheless, you probably were affected by the winter storm called “Elliott” in some fashion. The storm made a wide swath across the country, affecting nearly two-thirds of all Americans in the process. Elliott took three days to move through Missouri just before Christmas.

