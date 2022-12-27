If you made it through last week’s weather without being stranded in your car or stuck in an airport terminal or anxiously waiting for a plumber to come and fix frozen pipes, you have a good chance to remember this Christmas as a blessing.
Nevertheless, you probably were affected by the winter storm called “Elliott” in some fashion. The storm made a wide swath across the country, affecting nearly two-thirds of all Americans in the process. Elliott took three days to move through Missouri just before Christmas.
Elliott will be a storm to remember, but not just because of its size or frigid temperatures. It was a storm for the record books due to the howling winds that accompanied the sub-zero temperatures. The resulting wind chills made it one of the more notable storms of this century.
Using historical data recorded at Sanborn Field on the MU campus to calculate hourly wind chills, you'd find that the 12 coldest hours in the last 22 years all occurred during Elliott’s presence here. It is a scientific way to say that it was cold in Columbia last week.
Now that the storm has passed, a rebound is already underway, with temperatures boomeranging up to a forecast of 60 degrees Thursday. Quite the thermal drama right before 2023 begins.
The takeaway is probably not a surprise to anyone: Our weather patterns are becoming more unstable, more variable and more prone to extremes than ever before.
It is a worldwide phenomenon, one that is connected to climate change and one that holds ever increasing consequences, even here in mid-Missouri.
It is important for us to realize that these weather events will only become more profound as time goes on, and that we should pay attention to that trend now while we can do something about it, or we will surely pay a much steeper price later when it is too late.
That is not news to most readers of this column, leading us to the more pressing problem: what to do about it.
The fact is climate change is a thermal problem. The earth’s warming is creating unstable conditions that lead to unusually frequent extreme weather events.
Obviously, we have to protect ourselves from weather extremes. Whether it is super cold or crushingly hot, one way to protect ourselves is to make our shelters, our homes, businesses and transportation systems as energy-efficient as possible. Energy efficiency not only keeps outdoor weather at bay, it also reduces energy usage year-round.
One way to start is to sign up for the Home Performance with Energy Star program, offered by both Boone Electric and Columbia Water & Light. Participation may cost some up-front dollars, but there are incentives, rebates and energy savings that offset the investment.
My wife provides testament to the program’s effectiveness almost every time it snows and we pass by the house she lived in as a renter many years ago.
“The bills were outrageous, and I was still freezing” she says. “I was going to move, but I saw the city program and got the landlord to agree to sign up.”
I always agree, because it’s true. The longer snow remains on a roof, the more likely it is to have an insulated attic underneath. It is another way to “see” energy savings, besides analyzing utility bills.
There are other efficiency tips that are worthwhile, even if the Home Performance program is not an option.
You can make sure the furnace or air conditioner is working without obstructions, such as registers that might be covered by rugs or furniture. Checking the furnace filter and replacing it as needed is always an important efficiency tip.
Another idea is to check all your windows to make sure they are closed and latched.
Besides making your shelter resilient to even the harshest weather, there is also the ongoing need to do your part to reduce greenhouse emissions, those gases that are the root cause of climate instability in the first place.
You can do this through more efficiency projects at home, or by adding solar panels to your roof.
Several Columbia groups are working to reduce energy use and increase renewables.
• Local Motion is committed to transforming Columbia’s transportation system to one with more walking, biking, bus riding using GoCoMo Transit.
• A program called Como Livable Streets is also introducing the concept of "streetscaping" that makes urban streets quieter, cooler and basically much more livable.
• Another group, Renew Missouri, has a statewide reach, but its main office is located in Columbia. It works on policies to enhance renewable energy and energy efficiency utility programming at the state and local levels.
Local Motion and Renew Missouri are just two of a host of organizations committed to renewable energy and energy efficiency. They are always looking for volunteers and donations.
Another way to get involved in climate action is through the city of Columbia’s Climate and Environment Commission, which focuses on implementation of the Climate Action Plan that was adopted in 2019. Input from interested citizens is always welcome at all city Boards and Commission meetings.
Unlike Columbia, Boone County does not have a climate action plan, nor does the Columbia Public Schools District. Climate action plans are meant to serve public decision makers by identifying ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve resilience to impactful climate events, like winter storm Elliott.
It is a mystery why all public leaders here are not engaged in that process. One can only hope that a message of the importance of such climate planning will get through to them sooner rather than later.
