Net Zero has become the holy grail of climate action. It is a way of describing the goal of eliminating the amount of greenhouse gases that are added to the atmosphere.
When the total amount of greenhouse gases emitted by an entity is counterbalanced by removing an equivalent amount of greenhouse gases, that entity has achieved net zero. It could relate to any entity, like a household, business or nation.
Reducing emissions is a start, but to be at net zero, you also have to remove any greenhouse gases that are emitted.
Later this month, in Glasgow, Scotland, the United Nations will convene a meeting to forge guidelines that will be used in reaching the net zero goal for our planet. Called the Conference of Parties, the conveners will be targeting net zero, trying to create a pathway to reach it.
The website for the conference lists four outcomes that need to be realized. The very first one simply states to: “Secure global net zero by mid-century and keep 1.5 degrees C within reach.” It may be easy to state, but it will be quite a challenge for the nearly 200 nations to accomplish.
I have to admit here that my wife and I are among those net zero pursuers. Not on the world stage mind you, but net zero for our household in Columbia.
For the last seven years we have been steadily increasing production of CO2-free energy through solar panels, and just as steadily reducing household energy consumption. The eye is on the prize of matching our solar energy production each year to the energy needed to run the house over that time. Basically, we’ve been pursuing net zero for our one house, and yes, I am happy to report that we are getting very close to zeroing in on that goal.
It’s only one house — in this case a 60-year-old, 1,500-square-foot, ranch-style building. In the journey to get to this point we have learned many lessons involving trimming energy use to match outputs from our solar panels. It has meant a back and forth of adding panels, then reinsulating the attic, replacing the gas water heater, gas range and gas furnace with electric equivalents, then adding more panels; replacing appliances, like the refrigerator, with newer more efficient units also helps. And, yes, adding more solar panels.
Currently we are operating off 10 kilowatts of solar capacity, but we will probably have to install a few more, especially when we buy an electric car. The project has not been smooth, and I am still surprised at all that we’ve learned. Seven years into it and, although the net zero goal is tantalizingly close, it is still not quite complete.
Projecting this globally, there is a race underway to reach a global net zero position by mid-century. Scientific climate models are telling us that this mid-century milestone is crucial to maintaining a habitable future.
From the perspective of our home, it does seem technically feasible, but time is of the essence. Only if we start a massive transition immediately, in this decisive decade, as John Kerry calls it, will there be enough time to accomplish that mid-century goal.
Kerry will lead the U.S. delegation at the Glasgow conference. In contrast to the past administration, he is positioning the U.S. to play a lead role in the process, but there are plenty of difficulties and land mines along the way.
The crucial nature of this Glasgow conference is to get an acceptable set of rules regarding net zero accounting. Up to this point countries have created their own voluntary plans and their own net zero policies. The result is an assortment of claims and accusations, like double counting, with a result being nowhere near the track needed to keep global climate temperatures within manageable limits.
Climate Action Tracker, an independent organization tracking national climate commitments, says that, even if all the current commitments were implemented by all the nations that are proposing them, our planet would still continue heating, up to 2.4 degrees by the end of this century.
Translated to our Fahrenheit system, it means a heating of 4.3 degrees above pre-industrial levels. Raising temperatures that high would certainly mean a world that you would not wish upon your enemies, much less your children.
Net zero is something that we all have to find, one way or another. It includes everyone. We will all need to join this quest, both individually and collectively, if it is to be reached. There are many ways you can start.
Given the mantra “every action is a climate action” you can begin just about anywhere, from your consumption of goods and services, to how you transport yourself around town, to the type and amount of energy used in your house. By far the most important action is to start somewhere.
Ideas for creating your own quest to achieve net zero are abundant. They can be found in local classes, like those offered at the Peace Nook, or online such as at Edx.org, or through a multitude of books on the subject, like “There is no Plan B” by Mike Brenner-Lee.
It doesn’t end there, however. Besides your personal action, there is a whole other side of the equation, which is to inform public officials of your concerns and to hold them accountable to do needed climate actions.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, state of Missouri and city of Columbia. He currently serves on Columbia’s Water and Light Board and writes a monthly column for the Missourian.