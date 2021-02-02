One could argue that Columbia is the perfect setting for solving the world’s climate problem. No, I’m not suggesting that we could somehow single-handedly reset the planet’s carbon-dioxide thermostat to a safe level. The measly 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide that Columbians send into the atmosphere each year could disappear tomorrow, and it wouldn’t even be a blip on the radars of the carbon dioxide monitoring stations around the world. We are not a big player in that way.
To paraphrase a quote from President Biden’s inauguration speech, we can’t redirect the arc of climate change through the example of our power, but we can through the power of our example. That is to say, we have a very favorable environment right here to accomplish the herculean task of moving our community from a climate negative model into one that is climate positive. Leading by example means that we create the path and figure out the way to get to that climate positive position, so that other communities can follow. Why us? We happen to have a lot of the necessary ingredients right here to fashion a new pattern of living that can lead to a climate stabilized world.
We have a vibrant community that is populated with well-educated and motivated citizens. We still have a climate that is capable of sustaining our basic requirements. Most importantly, we can grow food locally, via gardens and farms, without reliance on water or chemicals. Our soils, while not being the prized silt-loams of Iowa, are nevertheless quite capable of responding to good management and turning from carbon emitters into carbon sinks. We have plenty of sunlight to provide the energy needed to sustain our industries, commerce and homes, and we have a municipal utility owned and operated by the City of Columbia that can become the leader in making this transition happen. We also have the fiscal solvency and financial standing to tackle the investments that will be needed. Finally, we have a major educational institution in MU that could unleash incredible support in finding new ways to accomplish our goals.
These are just a highlight of the set of advantages that we have in Columbia and Boone County to provide leadership in responding to climate change; there are more. But there also are the obstacles that we will have to overcome: climate obstacles like floods, droughts and heat waves that have to be dealt with. We also have the political issues: local and state leaders who continue to deflect any action on climate because it is more expedient to punt than to deal with the inconvenient truths now.
Nevertheless, we are sitting in a good place to deal with climate issues. A lot of positives and not a lot of negatives, which presents us with the opportunity to show our children, our neighbors and the world how to deal with climate sustainability in a positive way. Local interest is high. Columbia adopted a Climate Action Plan in 2019 that sets targets for a phase out of greenhouse gas emissions by midcentury. Boone County residents, 80% of them, want to know more about climate impacts in our local community. This was determined by a national poll conducted by the Yale Climate Change Communication Program late last year.
We also have a sense of urgency. In 2018, the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a special report on global warming of 1.5 degrees that spells out how important our efforts are this decade, before 2030, if we want to avoid the direst of climate consequences.
Help may be on the way. Just this past week, President Biden brought climate action into the nation’s forefront, producing a series of executive orders that will affect all sectors of the federal government and the nation over the next four years. The rollout promises to have many impacts that we will see here in mid-Missouri.
The fact is that someone needs to figure out how we can live in a climate stable way. Columbia is positioned well to walk the talk, so let’s start talking about how we are walking. Look for more views about what is happening locally in future columns published by the Columbia Missourian.
Jay Hasheider is an MU graduate and has done energy work with the Peace Corps, State of Missouri and City of Columbia. He currently serves on Columbia’s Water and Light Board.