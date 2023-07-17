Joe Lamp’l, producer and host of American Public Television’s Emmy-award winning “Growing a Greener World,” will present Mizzou Botanic Garden’s 2023 Jacquelyn K. Jones lecture on Sept. 14. The event is free and open to the public.
Gardeners know what a pleasure it is to talk gardening with fellow enthusiasts and that it’s also one of the best ways to gain gardening insights: What works. What doesn’t. New techniques. New varieties and old favorites. Recommended sources and resources. And fair warnings about things to avoid.
In September, Mizzou Botanic Garden’s (MUBG) annual Jacquelyn K. Jones Lecture will feature a gardener’s gardener who has talked gardening with others for decades and who is excited to share the insights he has gained over the course of his television career demonstrating all that is vegetable gardening, visiting public gardens around the country, and now profiling human forces aimed at growing a greener world.
About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Let us know which John Darkow cartoon you would like as a reprint.
About the opinion page
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
Types of Submissions
Letters to the editor are limited to 250 words and must be signed by the author. Submissions are limited to two per month by a single author.
Guest commentaries are longer pieces, up to 700 words, and must be signed by the author.
All submissions must meet the editorial standards of the Columbia Missourian and will be verified for accuracy.