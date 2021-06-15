On Saturday, June 19, African Americans and their allies will celebrate what is called Juneteenth.

Juneteenth is a triumphant event worth remembering. It is the celebration of the day in 1865 when the people of Texas were finally informed — two and a half years after the fact — that all enslaved people in the Confederate states were no longer property of their masters.

Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of chattel slavery in the United States.

Forty-six of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have recognized Juneteenth as either a state holiday or ceremonial holiday, a day of observance. The four states that do not recognize Juneteenth are Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana. In most parts of Missouri, Juneteenth is celebrated, but in cities like Boonville and Joplin, Emancipation Day is celebrated on Aug. 4.

While Juneteenth is a commemorative celebration, thinkers like Harvard historian Jarvis Givens believe that the celebration is also aspirational.

Givens states,”While this holiday is about commemorating the end of slavery and about past suffering, it has also shaped Black life in the contemporary moment — whether that be Jim Crow, aggressive neglect of Black segregated schools, the rise of mass incarceration, or the ongoing traumatic experiences that Black people have with violent policing. Black people’s ongoing pursuit of equality and justice has to do with challenging the idea that full citizenship in the American context can only be understood as another name for whiteness. The holiday of Juneteenth, like all black civic practices, has been a critique of the fact that whiteness continued to be a metonym for citizenship.”

There will be several Juneteenth celebrations in Columbia this weekend. I encourage you to attend scheduled events to increase your knowledge and understanding. I also suggest to you some ways that you can celebrate Juneteenth.

Decorate your workplace with meaningful decor. Hang festive decorations throughout the hallways, office spaces and other open areas in your workspace.

Set aside time at work to debunk common racial stereotypes.

Review company initiatives that celebrate diversity.

Invite a keynote speaker to your workplace.

To all, happy Juneteenth.

