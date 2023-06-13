On Monday, Americans will celebrate Juneteenth, or “Freedom Day.” The holiday commemorates the official end of the enslavement of African Americans in this country. It was 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that all slaves were to be freed. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years earlier, the symbol of freedom is celebrated across this nation.

Earlier, I suggested that the African American community ought to celebrate Juneteenth whether it was federal holiday or not. Now it is a federal holiday, and I am happy about it. But the power of Juneteenth is not in the creation of a national holiday. Juneteenth represents something much deeper.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.