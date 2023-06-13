On Monday, Americans will celebrate Juneteenth, or “Freedom Day.” The holiday commemorates the official end of the enslavement of African Americans in this country. It was 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to announce that all slaves were to be freed. While the Emancipation Proclamation was signed two years earlier, the symbol of freedom is celebrated across this nation.
Earlier, I suggested that the African American community ought to celebrate Juneteenth whether it was federal holiday or not. Now it is a federal holiday, and I am happy about it. But the power of Juneteenth is not in the creation of a national holiday. Juneteenth represents something much deeper.
Juneteenth reminds us that while freedom is a desire of every human being, freedom cannot be merely wished for. Freedom comes with struggle and pain. Our ancestors realized that freedom was not something that would come without great sacrifice. In contemporary society the question is: What are we willing to sacrifice to be truly free?
True freedom is a communal experience. We may not see chattel slavery in this country anymore, but many Americans, especially those that are Black and brown, are enslaved. Institutional racism still plagues Black and brown communities across the nation.
Economic disparity, the prison system, drugs, lack of mental health resources hold many brothers and sisters in captivity. Coupled with far-right wing lies and half-truths, freedom seems like a dream hoped for but never realized. Common sense suggests that no one is free until all are free. It is a shame that common sense is not all that common.
Juneteenth is the communal expression of the quest for freedom for all. I asked a local pastor if he felt free in the U.S. context, and would he be celebrating Juneteenth this year. His response was no. It was clear to him that Black people in America are not free. He said, “Blacks in America will never be free until the kingdom comes.”
While it seems that freedom for Black people is an illusion, I believe that freedom is possible. I cannot expect God to do what we as human beings can do, and that is to create a just society where all are free. It is our charge to create such a society. Juneteenth says to keep on striving, keep fighting, keep pushing toward the goal before us — freedom.
“And before I’d be a slave, I ‘d be buried in my grave and go home to be with God.”
