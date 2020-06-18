I am white. I know that because my skin is pale and sunburns easily, but also because it is reinforced in my life daily.
I get the benefit of the doubt, second chances — and thirds if I am being honest. People believe things I say. My voice is usually valued. For whatever reason, people I barely know trust me.
I very rarely see someone who looks like me beaten to death on mainstream news.
My education began with history — white history — at public school. Manifest Destiny and settler colonialism were adventurous, heroic acts that founded this country. White men have held every high office in this country and the majority of our institutions are still run by white men. White men have held power and continue to do so. Of course, I learned of MLK and Rosa Parks in a positive light every January (MLK Jr. birthday) and February (Black History Month), but never of the Black Panthers, Fred Hampton, Claudette Colvin, Emmett Till, Japanese internment camps, etc.
I was taught from a young age to trust institutions — government, police, education, hospitals, media, church … it didn’t occur to me to ask myself: Who does this benefit?
I have had interactions with police officers. I was pulled over, going 20-plus miles over the speed limit, had a court date and paid a fine; pulled over by police for tail light not working, and given a warning. Neither time was I worried about my life when I saw those lights in my rearview mirror. Neither time did the officer ask me to step out of the car. Neither time was I asked if they could search my car. And, generally, being around police officers does not make me nervous for my safety.
I feel like I can belong anywhere. Everywhere I go, I am fairly comfortable. I get to travel a bit, and I love coffee. I try to get to a local coffee shop in every town I visit. I have never felt uncomfortable. I also love small local businesses. I don’t always buy something, but I love looking. I have never felt I couldn’t do this — browse leisurely and not buy anything. To my knowledge, I have never been followed in any store by anyone. I graduated from Southern Boone School District, and I still feel comfortable in rural areas of Missouri. And, when I go visit friends I feel comfortable in larger cities, too.
The heroes in every movie look like me. The faces in every magazine at the grocery store look like mine. There is makeup in every cosmetic section to match my skin tone and nude pantyhose that match, too.
I can choose to be surrounded by people who look like me. It is easy. At work, at home, with my family, volunteering, at a Cardinals game, I am rarely in the minority. I have to actively work to be in spaces where I am in the minority.
The texture of my hair has never been a topic of conversation in a job interview or otherwise. At no point have I ever consulted the policy at my job on “natural hair.”
When I cry, people make an effort to take care of me. I thought this was universal. When people cry someone reaches out to hand them a tissue and ask if they need a hug. This is not the case for the black women in my circles.
Some folks might think that everyone feels fine in a rural community or at a coffee shop in a different town and that is just not the case. This list is mine and can be different for others. What does your list look like?
So, is whiteness just a lack of melanin? Is whiteness the absence of discrimination, marginalization, exploitation or violence based on that lack of melanin? Is whiteness not seeing my privilege every single day?
How do you know you are white?
Kari Utterback is an NCCJ Certified Diversity FaciliTrainer and the 2019 Columbia Values Diversity Award winner.