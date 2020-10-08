The world is upside down right about now. COVID-19 is keeping us apart, and we are also driving a wedge between ourselves using politics.
With everything becoming political — vaccines, wildfires out West, schooling, etc. — I am seeing many friends unable to look past difference to find common ground and shared humanity.
We all have had different childhoods and absorbed different messages. We all hold different values dear and show up in different ways. And, we have so much in common.
We are all able to feel connection, gratitude and shame. We all want what is best for the next generation. We all need food, clean water, clothes, safe shelter, clean air and sleep. With that common thread of humanity, I try to remember that people with other opinions are not necessarily less educated or less informed than me.
I try to remember that they were helpful when I asked for volunteers. I try to remember that they are so nurturing with their children. I try to remember that we are all human and that I have never met someone that is inherently “bad” to the core and unworthy of love.
I think the best way to show this commonality is through dialogue. I have the pleasure of speaking often to people with whom I do not agree on every topic discussed. I am frequently thrown for a loop when someone vocalizes a bias, and I have to figure out how to navigate facilitating a group conversation.
The following is my process for having that conversation. I usually take a very deep “belly breath” before proceeding. Once I am sure there is plenty of oxygen heading to my brain, I try to find something I can agree with. This can seem difficult at first, and it helps to know yourself and your own hot buttons — if I know what is going to set me off, then I can practice how to respond.
I often try to make the agreement statement about safety. When I hear someone talking about what a woman was wearing/drinking when she was assaulted, I can relate it back to women being safe in public and place the blame on the attacker. When I hear someone talking about gay parents raising children, I can relate it back to children being in a safe, loving home. The thread of safety keeps me on the right track, and the common ground helps the other person feel heard. This allows for dialogue, not debate.
Listening and finding common ground allows for a conversation to blossom. I am then able to add personal experiences that I have with the topic at hand. I know many gay parents raising genius, thriving, funny little kiddos, and I have shared my own sexual assault story with women, and every one of them has shared a sexual assault story with me.
These next few months are going to be really strenuous for some folks. And, the last 400 years have been strenuous for some folks. 2021 is not guaranteed to be any easier.
Please find in yourself the ability to listen for understanding, not just for responding. Listen deeply because the other person is human, too.