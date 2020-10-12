Normally, my columns are about local issues. But, in case you haven’t noticed, these are not normal times, so this is abnormal column about some national issues.
I keep up with national happenings and am mostly disgusted, but lately there’s been a glimmer of hope.
Astute readers have realized that I am not a Trump supporter. I am a liberal, what he would label as a “socialist,” perhaps a Communist. But I am neither, just a liberal who is somewhat concerned about this country. In short, I am a patriotic American, but I never thought I would need to state that.
While I have donated money to one of the candidates in the Missouri gubernatorial race, recently I have also donated to Jaime Harrison, candidate for the U.S. Senate, representing South Carolina. Apparently, a lot of us “outsiders” have donated, to the point that current Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, has been vastly outspent.
He is asking Fox News viewers to donate to his campaign rather than some pillow dude, and now the Republican National Committee is set to spend millions of dollars to prop up Senator Graham.
The race is essentially tied, with Harrison up by two percentage points one day and with Sen. Graham the next. By all accounts, it is deemed a “toss up” by national firms who study such things.
But, that begs the question: Why am I, a citizen of Missouri, donating money to a race in South Carolina, a state that is about 800 miles from Columbia?
The reason, other than Sen. Graham embracing all of our Dear Leader’s policies, or lack of same, is that I am a frequent visitor to the Palmetto State. For the past 20 or so years, my family and I have rented a vacation home for three to four weeks in Edisto Beach, which if you are not familiar with South Carolina geography is about halfway between Charleston and Savannah — a bit closer to Charleston.
The coronavirus pandemic upended plans this year. The City Council of Edisto Beach closed its door to all nonresidents and then closed the beach to everyone.
Being nonresidents and beachgoers, the reservation for the vacation home was canceled. Not only did the rental agency incur a loss, but so did our credit card company.
Because we have spent up to 1/12th of the year in South Carolina for the past many years, I do keep up with political happenings in the quite conservative state. Edisto Beach is a tourist area and, as such, is mostly apolitical.
I have, after mulling it over some, decided to weigh in on this close U.S. Senate race in South Carolina. While the same sort of thing is occurring in other states — Iowa, Texas, Montana, Colorado, etc. — the margin of victory, according to all polls, is not very close and I have few connections with those states.
In short, because the Harrison-Graham is a toss up, maybe my paltry donation won’t mean much, but I have put my money where my mouth is.
But Jaime Harrison does have several things against him. He is Black and a Democrat in a state that typically elects white Republicans. He is somewhat liberal, and, as a general rule, South Carolinians are not. In Charleston, the Civil War is referred to as the “War of Northern Aggression” and the slave auction area is honored. Charlestonians are more inclined to kill Black people than to elect them to national office. Charleston, however, is one of the most liberal areas in the state, as Black Democrat James Clyburn’s continued elections show.
But, now maybe people in the rest of South Carolina have awakened to the fact that Sen. Graham is more inclined to worship at the throne of Trump rather than represent the citizens of the Palmetto State.
Whatever.
My money is on Jaime Harrison, a Black Democrat in a very white Republican state.