I grew up in a Christian fundamentalist household. While it was somewhat similar to the Quakers, it was much more restrictive. When I grew out of my teenage years, I searched for a religion that was more open. Problem was, I didn’t really know what I was looking for. From Catholicism to Hinduism, — and in the Los Angeles area, just about all religions were available — I journeyed from church to church.
In the course of this search, I became very familiar with biblical teachings.
About three weeks ago, I wrote about how local and state actions are more applicable to our daily lives than federal ones, citing the actions of city councils in Mississippi and state actions in Jackson as ones that directly affected the lives of residents of that state.
Just as I had little knowledge or interest in happenings in Gulfport or Natchez, the residents of those towns would have little interest in the goings-on of Columbia.
That leads to bills introduced in the state legislature that, if passed and signed by Gov. Mike Parson, will have local impacts. There is one bill in particular, that while the intent may be beyond suspicion, the unintended consequences are likely to be dire.
That bill, which other columnists have written about, is House Bill 2044, which prohibits public libraries from having materials — books — which are “inappropriate” for children and teenagers.
The question is: What is inappropriate for young readers?
The exact language of the bill is of little help. The Library Journal, a national publication attempts to analyze the bill by quoting from the bill:
“H.B. 2044 proposes to repeal Section 181.060 of Missouri State Law regarding state aid for public libraries, enacting two new sections relating to parental oversight with penalty provisions.
The first, section 5, states that ‘No public library shall receive any state aid under this section if such library allows minors to access age-inappropriate sexual materials in violation of section 182.821.’ (According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office, as of 2018, the state had a total of six consolidated, seven regional, 54 county or city/county, and 84 municipal tax-supported public libraries.)
“182.821 defines ‘Age-inappropriate sexual material’ to include ‘any description or representation, in any form, of nudity, sexuality, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse.’ This would include material that ‘appeals to the prurient interest of minors’ and ‘lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors.”
Unfortunately, this restriction also includes passages from the Bible. When I was a child, a teenager, and a young adult there was only one Bible, the King James version. That is the one I am familiar with the one and that I quote from. A quick search reveals a lot of Bible verses about nudity. For instance, a Bible study site reveals that are no less than 71 citations about nudity and nakedness — mostly in favor.
All of the citations appear to be unsuitable (or “inappropriate” in the language of the bill) for minors. It then follows that the Bible should not be among the books in libraries and if that edict is violated, the librarian should be jailed.
Be careful what is asked for, it may be granted.