Most of the media has declared Joe Biden as the president-elect although President Trump insists that he won. While even his most ardent supporters realize that this doesn’t have much of a chance, Trump plows ahead given that he does not like to lose.
While my TV watching for election news is over, it seems that the media has now realized that an old issue is still around and, in fact, is demanding more attention than ever. No, the coronavirus has not gone away. To the contrary, it is surging.
I fully get it that small businesses want things to turn around, but, such is not the case. Restaurants, bars, gyms are under orders to close early in the evening and to limit the number of clientele. To save up money to purchase a business and see it all go to ruin is not a pretty sight.
We may be tired of the coronavirus, but it is not tired of us. According to the statistics recorded in this newspaper, there were record-setting new cases in Boone County. This past Thursday, there were 176 new coronavirus cases. The day before that: 175.
Yet, we in Columbia and Boone County are doing what we are told. Mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing, etc. But the numbers continue to rise.
So what do we do now?
Some things are obvious. It has been shown over and over that large gatherings are “superspreaders.”
It is not necessary to look very far: the large parties at Lake of the Ozarks, the gatherings at apartments in Columbia at the start of the semester, and, further away, the motorcycle gathering at Sturgis, South Dakota. The list is not exhaustive, but a gathering at the Rose Garden at the White House and a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa were considered “superspreaders.” Such events continue to occur.
Apparently those who attend “superspreader” gatherings think that they are exempt, but they are not.
For the past week, I have been quarantining — staying at home and having essentials delivered to our doorstep. I did not test positive and have no symptoms, but my wife did, and the health clinic advised a fairly strict regimen, which we have more or less observed.
While I was still out and about, I observed that just about everyone was wearing a mask; some stores won’t let persons in without one. In the local supermarket, there are warnings — aided by markers — to maintain a social distance in the checkout line.
Given the rising number of new coronavirus cases in this area despite following all the rules of mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing, etc., what more do we need to do?