It does not bother me in the least that Bernie Sanders describes himself a “Democratic Socialist.”
He apparently does not mean that the public should immediately take over industrial, manufacturing and retail facilities. He seems to mean that about everything is subject to the vote of the people and if the people decide, most capitalistic ventures, whether national or local, will become not-for-profit enterprises. My guess is that for-profit entities would oppose that. Whatever, it will take an act of Congress and that ain’t about to happen. While Bernie talks about starting a revolution for changes, slow and steady wins the race.
As I explained in an earlier column, we already have a mix of capitalism and socialism.
While all the Big Box stores and most of the locally-owned retail outlets are unabashedly capitalistic, they rely upon public roads and other services that are owned by everyone. For example, Lowe’s and Walmart in the northeast section of Columbia would not exist were it not for Conley Road, which is a public street and was constructed by, and is maintained with, public tax money. The public provides water and sewer, and the companies pay a pittance. The city council acts on the behalf of the citizens of this community and sets the rates for those services.
I should hasten to add that I am most definitely not a Bernie supporter. Nor do I support Biden, who supposedly has the support of the monied Democratic folks. In fact, I am not certain that I support any of the Democrat candidates (as this is written, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has “suspended” her campaign). But, being an avid anti-Trumper, I will vote for anyone running against him. As I have stated, he makes yellow dogs look good. Bernie’s and Joe’s problems pale beside those of the narcissistic Liar-in-Chief.
But back to Bernie. His proposal of “Medicare for all” is a road too far. While I enjoy the benefits provided by Medicare (I enrolled a long time ago), I am not at all sure that unions and individuals who have fought for insurance coverage at their companies should not continue to enjoy that. Most people who have insurance through their workplace don’t care at all for the insurance company, but they do like their policy.
For years, I had an insurance policy and the company I worked for had some sort of agreement with Aetna, which provided coverage. While I never filed a claim, those who did complained about the apparent “slow pay, no pay” motto when a claim was filed. This is not to blame Aetna as that complaint could be made about most any insurance company. After all, they are for-profit companies and their investors do expect to get a return on their investments. Their policies, for the most part, are beneficial (until it is time for them to pay policy holders).
In addition, I am not one much for a revolution. It is clear to me that some changes need to be made. No doubt, Wall Street companies are greedy. Large corporations and billionaires — with their lobbyists and money — have too much influence. We are involved in too many wars. We need to stop relying on fossil fuels for energy needs. And so on.
But those changes cannot and should not be made overnight. Warren, formerly a Democrat presidential candidate, who originally backed abrupt “Medicare for all,” now states that should be accomplished over a few years. Again, I am not certain that it needs to be accomplished at all, but better a few years than day after tomorrow.
What I am asserting are gradual changes. There is little doubt, except among a small number of global warming deniers — we can safely ignore them — that we need to rein in a reliance upon oil and gas. We will do that over time, and when wind and solar are ready to take over energy needs. To stop relying upon oil and gas immediately would result in chaos.
Same thing with our involvement in so many wars. To withdraw troops all at once would only leave a number of countries, who have come to rely on our soldiers’ presence, in the lurch. Not to mention that we have a number of agreements to provide security and to launch attacks on the enemies of various countries.
Regarding the greed of Wall Street and large enterprises (such as Amazon and Facebook), there are ways of curtailing their greedy ways. All it takes is federal legislators with courage to resist those companies’ lobbyists and money.
I end where I started. We don’t need a revolution, just gradual, incremental changes.