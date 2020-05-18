Fellow columnist Steve Spellman and now Northern District Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson have both written Op-Eds about how health director Stephanie Browning's stay-at-home order and other restrictions — closing non-essential businesses, social distancing, etc. — has helped Boone County and Columbia to minimize the impacts of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
No argument here.
Boone County's 100 COVID-19 cases are easily outdone by St. Louis County, Jackson County and even Saline County. While it is understandable that the density of St. Louis and Kansas City would form a good breeding ground for the coronavirus, not so with Saline County, where the largest town is Sedalia, not exactly a place known for teeming masses. That county has the highest cases of COVID-19 per capita, exceeding that of St. Louis.
However, it is undeniable that, thanks to the actions of Director Browning, we have mostly escaped the most dire impacts of COVID-19. Her orders have been based on health and science data and have enabled us to remain relatively free of the most awful impacts of COVID-19.
Likewise, Governor Parson deserves accolades for his stay-at-home and other orders that have kept COVID-19 positive diagnosis and death rates fairly low.
But, perhaps Director Browning and Governor Parson both lacked the authority to do the good things they have done when responding to the effects of COVID-19.
I am not a constitutional scholar, but I can find nothing in either the U.S. or the Missouri constitutions that authorize the actions of governors nor local county and city officials. There is a law that enables Congress to allow the president to take actions in case of a national emergency, but Congress has passed no such law, and, from the statements of the president, it is apparent that he does not want such authority. He has made it very clear that such orders should be left up the state governors, and — with a few exceptions, such as Iowa and South Dakota — the governors have done that.
Most notably, Gavin Newsom in California and Andrew Cuomo in New York have responded by shutting down interactions between individuals. The actions of Governor Newsom seemed to have worked. Governor Cuomo's action were a bit late, but now, after a massive wave in New York City, things have settled down a bit and he has relaxed his orders in some areas of the state.
Now, a group of businesses have sued Director Browning on the basis that her extension of certain portions of her order were unwarranted, but the judge rejected the lawsuit.
The best I can tell, the businesses' litigation did not address the constitutional issue. Nor have any other lawsuits, apparently. Attorneys must have decided that it is a losing issue or they don't want to identify with the protesters wearing camo, waving flags (U.S. and Confederate) and toting guns.
No doubt, Director Browning's and Governor Parson's orders were good ones. But, the question in my mind still remains: Were they legal?