Joe Biden will be our next president, as the race was called in his favor Saturday. While the Republican party holds sway in a number of states, including Missouri, Donald J. Trump appears to be a loser.
Part of the reason could be that the country is just fed up with his lies. For example, according to President Trump, we are rounding the corner on the coronavirus. But this is patently not so.
Just about every media outlet has checked this out, and, not only are we not “rounding the corner,” the number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to record levels, and the hospitalization rates and the number of deaths have risen dramatically.
This past Wednesday, for example, there were over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in this country, and Thursday, the number of positive cases was a bit over 122,000.
While that is a record, it probably won’t last very long as all medical experts predict that this is merely the beginning and we are in for a lengthy rise due to the coming colder weather.
The number of deaths have risen to more than 1,000 per day. President Trump claims that the reason the U.S. is having a spike in COVID-19 cases is that we are doing more testing that any other country. That may or may not be true, but tests have absolutely nothing to do with hospitalization rates or deaths.
In President Trump’s telling, based apparently on political aims and fantasy, we are rounding the corner.
But, in the real world, unlike “Trump World,” the corner we are rounding is one that has more COVID-19 cases, more hospitalizations and more deaths.
Rather than turning right as he would have us believe, we are driving off a cliff, as John Darkow’s cartoon in this newspaper so vividly showed.
Columbia, Boone County, St. Louis and Kansas City have not escaped the rising numbers.
In fact, on Thursday, the number of positive cases in Boone County was 222.
According to an article in this newspaper, metro hospitals are being swamped by the number of COVID-19 cases in rural areas where there are few or no hospitals.
All in all, this state is similar to other states in terms of rising numbers, with predictions that worse numbers are yet to come.
While many of President Trumps supporters fervently believe what he says at his rallies is true, reality rears its head.
Reality shows that not much he says about COVID-19 is true. In fact, he is an inveterate liar with more than 20,000 fabrications, according to The Washington Post.
To give him the benefit of many doubts, maybe he actually has convinced himself that the lies he spouts are true. This is merely a nicer way of stating that he is delusional.
At the presidential debate, on national TV, he claimed he had done more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln, conveniently forgetting the Voting Rights Act pushed for and signed by President Lyndon Johnson, the various things done for civil rights in the ’60s by President Kennedy and by such Black Lives Matter stalwarts as the Bushes.
In any event, he is a long way from being the best on Black rights since Lincoln. That does not prevent him from presenting his fantasy as fact.
It is doubted that even some of his most avid supporters would agree with his statement — expressed in the presidential debate — that he is the least racist person in the room. Remember his infamous Charlottesville statement that there were “... very fine people on both sides.”
The other issues in which the president has fantasies are almost too numerous to mention, from declaring that global warming is a “hoax” while ignoring more frequent and strong hurricanes and wildfires destroying increasing acres in the West.
While he brags about opening up the states for the economy, he apparently thinks we can have a strong economy without healthy citizens. He apparently believes federal regulations are “burdensome,” while public health and citizens’ input suffers. On and on and on.
All of this and much more pits “Trump World” versus the real world. Fortunately for America, reality seems to be winning.