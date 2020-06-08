Many years ago, my son, another fellow and I were driving across Kansas in the early evening, returning to Columbia after skiing, snowboarding and spending several days in the Rocky Mountains.
I was in the front seat, my son was in the back, and the other fellow was driving.
The cruise control was set at 70 mph — the speed limit in Kansas at that time — and we were slowly passed by a passenger car.
No doubt, that car was exceeding the speed limit, but the slowness of passing indicated that the excess was not by much.
My son — who I thought was asleep — murmured, "DWB. They’ll be pulled over."
I had noted that the car that slowly passed us was driven by a black man and all of the three passengers, I assumed, were also black. But I had never heard that acronym DWB, and I asked my son what that was.
He replied, "Driving While Black" and sure enough, as he had predicted, in about another 5 miles, the car was sitting by the side of I-70 and a Kansas Highway Patrol vehicle was pulled up behind it, blue and red flashers announcing its presence. We drove on, arriving in Columbia well past midnight.
But that incident stuck in my mind and it appears that indeed, DWB is still a "thing." As reported by this newspaper, as derived from statistics of the Missouri Attorney General Office, black drivers are stopped at a much higher rate than white drivers.
Added to that, Ta-Nehisi Coates, in his book "Between the World and Me," that was written as a letter to his son, informed of how black people should act when accosted by the police.
The recent case of Ahmaud Arbery, the black jogger in Georgia who was killed by white men, further added a new dimension to this phenomena. Apparently, if you are non-white in Georgia, jogging may be fatal.
Now, there’s the well-documented case of George Floyd, who died after a member of the Minneapolis Police Department held his knee to Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, while three other officers assisted or wandered around.
While "driving while black" will get you stopped and perhaps arrested or killed, add to that jogging while black, sleeping while black and selling cigarettes while black.
Actually, doing almost anything while black can be dangerous, if not deadly, as recent incidents indicate.
I am a son of the South, growing up on the south side of the Mason-Dixon line. I, for some reason, escaped seeing blatant racism.
No doubt, being white and from the South, I do harbor some racist views, but that has never to my recollection resulted in action against anyone.
I have participated in marches against racism in the past, but, while I have strong feelings, I do not believe that marches in themselves do any good.
Voting out the racists and voting in persons who act against racism is the best action.
One thing in my mind is certain: the death of George Floyd was the final straw for black or brown people in this country.
Black people and organizations and enlightened white people have hoped and prayed for change. Maybe now it will come.