“A land-grant university is a U.S. institution of higher education designated by a state to receive the benefits of the Morrill Acts of 1862 and 1890, which funded educational institutions by granting federally controlled land to the states to focus on the teaching of practical agriculture, science, military science and engineering. ”
This language is taken directly from the Land Grant Colleges Act of 1862.
MU was awarded Land Grant status in 1870.
So what do grants from agribusiness corporations have to do with this?
According to a lengthy article in this newspaper on Oct. 16, the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources receives millions of dollars from companies associated with agriculture — in particular, specified grants to the Division of Plant Sciences, although other departments also receive corporate largesse.
These grants are not given to generally support the work of professors and their assistants. Rather the grants are for specific purposes, and the purposes are directed by the giving company.
I have been in Missouri for many years, and in that time, I have met many farmers, ones who live and work on the land they own or rent — real farmers, not agribusiness types.
The CEO of Dow Agrosciences (now owned by Bayer, of aspirin fame) is definitely NOT a farmer, nor is the CEO of Monsanto.
They are, however, associated with agriculture — actually agribusiness — and have apparently found it more economically beneficial to have the Division of Plant Sciences do the “research and development” work that otherwise would have been done by their own corporation.
But, real farmers have hardly benefited. Certainly not to the extent that Dow did when it gave $2.9 million to the Division of Plant Sciences to come up with a more effective weed-killer than glycospate (Roundup) and benefited to the tune of over $1 billion. Quite a return on investment.
Agriculture — or actually, agribusiness — researchers at CAFNR point quite rightly to the fact that federal and other national funds are being diminished and they must rely on other sources of funding.
That is all well and good, but those funds are not granted for general support, but are given with several strings attached.
One of those strings is quite egregious: The grantor stipulates the research to be conducted with the money.
Independent research with monies for corporate companies? No such thing.
What the Plant Sciences division of CAFNR is actually doing is economically beneficial research that otherwise the companies would be doing. The companies have recognized that it is to their benefit to have a public institution do their bidding for private gain.
Sort of a Faustian thing. But agribusiness corporations are not coming from hell. They are coming from St. Louis and Indianapolis.