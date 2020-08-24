The Democratic nonconvention is over, and it was kind of weird, given that just about every person featured was in their own home or out in a field somewhere. Even the roll-call of states was conducted remotely.
The Republican nonconvention will likely have much of the same this week. All of this remote location is because of the current coronavirus pandemic. Various health experts have recommended that one way to stop the spread of the virus is social distancing.
Social distancing would have been next to impossible in the setup traditional conventions have used in the past with folks packed in cheek-by-jowl.
Consequently, both major parties are now featuring virtual conventions, with some speakers many miles away from where the conventions were supposed to be held.
While the Democrats’ convention featured the usual — and a few unusual — speakers, there were not many surprises. Not so, with the lineup of speakers at the Republican National Convention. Notable by their absence will be Sen. Mitch McConnell and former President George W. Bush. McConnell has said that he has other plans; not so President Bush, who chooses not to weigh in.
What is even more surprising in the Republican “nonconvention” Convention list of speakers is the inclusion of the couple from St. Louis who had their moment of fame (or infamy) by being photographed pointing firearms at a contingent of Black Lives Matter marchers.
But, according to an investigative article in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, this couple has long shown their true colors in their private neighborhood by suing everybody in sight — and some not in sight — including a sister. Mark and Patricia McCloskey even got their home in Portland Place — built for a Busch daughter — via a lawsuit.
While there is an ongoing dispute about the green space across the private street from their house, that hasn’t stopped the couple from acting as if it is their property. They pointed a gun at a neighbor who had the audacity to walk through the disputed space.
I mentioned that this lawsuit-happy couple (both are attorneys) has a long history of lawsuits. Among those sued were Thomas Eagleton; their own attorney; Lewis Rice; twice sued neighbors at their previous house in Franklin County; a Maserati salesman; Mark McCloskey’s father and his father’s trust; and a dog breeder, among many others. They destroyed bee hives in the property owned by a Jewish congregation and then threatened to sue if the consequent mess was not cleaned up. The bee hives were to provide honey for a religious ceremony and the rabbi stated that “children were crying...”.
They sued to try to prevent same-sex couples from owning property in their exclusive neighborhood. This long history of litigation mostly involved obtaining land, keeping people off land that is not legally theirs and collecting damages for alleged harm done to them.
But back to the Black Lives Matter marchers. They were not on the McCloskeys’ property but were on the disputed green space, which other Portland Place householders state is owned by all in common.
In short, the McCloskeys were protecting property that did not even belong to them.
Why they have been invited to speak at the Republican Convention is a mystery. Perhaps, they threatened to sue if not included.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair of the city’s Environmental and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.