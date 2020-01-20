For many months, I have been plagued by phone calls from companies wanting to offer me zero interest on any and all credit cards, a trip to some exotic location, or other such enticements.
Usually these calls are allegedly from some local number – the area code is given as “573”. That is bad enough, but occasionally the number is from a person or company with whom I wish to speak. When I answer – fully expecting it to be someone from D&H or a person who once was the DNR Director – the caller is a recorded voice, who gives a pitch for something and then requests that I push “1” if I want to speak to a representative. At that point (if I have gotten that far), I hang up.
I have both a landline and a cellphone. On both of these, I have registered with the state Attorney General and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on the “do not call” lists.
Doesn't matter. When I contacted the FCC about a particularly annoying company, who appeared on my caller ID as calling from a local number, I was told that the FCC is having a most difficult time in enforcing the do not call registry because the company in question keeps changing where it is calling from. So the FCC was no help. I got a similar answer from the attorney general's office.
Since there is little to no enforcement of the no-call order by either the state or the feds, it seems that it is now up to us, the owners of the phones and the subscribers to the phone service, to enforce our own "do not call" request.
I have done that. First I posed as an agent of the Home Security Company, then I tried pushing “1” and laying the phone aside (it did give me a bit of satisfaction when the representative became frustrated), then I just let the phone ring when the caller ID showed a number that I did not recognize, letting the call go to the answering machine. Nine times out of 10, no message was left, but the very fact that the answering machine took the call was an indication that the robocaller had reached a “live” number.
The latter is what I now do, even though it just means that the telemarketer will call again and again.
Supposedly, Congress is set to address this issue. One proposal is that the telemarketing company must use their own phone number. But, the matter of enforcement is, at this point, unanswered. So it seems that Congress is stymied.
I am aware that some persons who read this column don't want the "dammed gummint" involved in anything. But, it really doesn't matter to the robocaller what the politics are of the person targeted. Liberal Democrat or conservative Republican, neo-Nazi or ACLU supporter, all are fair game. All the robocaller or telemarketer requires is that the person being called has a telephone.
While I have been writing this on the morning of Jan. 17, I have received four calls from telemarketers and, not recognizing the number, I let all of them go to the answering machine. None of them left a message.
But, the telemarketer did reach a “live” number, so they will call again and again, and, once more, the calls will be ignored.