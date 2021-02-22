There has been a lot going on in our nation’s capital, most of which doesn’t have much impact on mid-Missouri — unless you’re talking about the votes by Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to acquit former president Donald Trump in the hearing on whether Trump incited the insurrection in the Capitol Building. All TV news outlets featured videos of the mob that invaded the House and Senate chambers Jan. 6.
Lost in all the recent turmoil was a move by the House to remove a QAnon believer, Marjorie Taylor Green, from certain House committees.
Several news agencies have examined QAnon and don’t quite know what to make of it. While the leader goes by “Q,” he or she prefers to be anonymous (hence the moniker “QAnon”), but the followers seem not to be organized as a group. Apparently then, QAnon is more of a set of beliefs or conspiracy theories rather than an entity.
But there is no doubt that many of the beliefs are wacky, bordering on the absurd. While semi-organized groups, such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Boogaloo Bois, etc., are far right-wing, at least they (as far as can be ascertained) don’t subscribe to any of the Looney Tunes conspiracy theories of QAnon.
Most of the aforementioned groups believe that the government has overreached, Joe Biden stole the presidential election and white males are in danger of being knocked off their pedestal. A bit deranged and a bit in danger of falling off the right side of the world perhaps, but not crazy.
A few of QAnon’s more extreme beliefs that are relatively well known include:
The West Coast wildfires were caused by laser beams directed from outer space by Jewish entities.
Sandy Hook Elementary School children were not shot and killed by a somewhat berserk teenager, rather the whole thing was orchestrated by government agents out to place restrictions on gun ownership.
Likewise with Parkland High School in Florida because Sandy Hook did not result in much change.
The nation’s capital is ruled by a cabal of Democrats, who kill babies and drink their blood, and
These same radical, socialist Democrats ran a baby-swapping business out of the basement of a DC-area pizza joint.
There’s much more, but space in this newspaper is limited. Suffice it to say, the theories are weird and overblown, appealing to those who have apparently lost touch with reality and are gullible enough to swallow whatever nonsense QAnon is dishing out.
What does this have to do with Columbia?
There is actually a direct connection. It seems that our representative, Vicky Hartzler, voted to keep the QAnon-follower Greene on the U.S. House Education Committee. That is particularly striking when it is considered that Greene had stated in tweets that Sandy Hook Elementary and Parkland High School were staged and were “false flags.” There is even a video of her stalking a Parkland survivor and calling him a coward because he (wisely) ignored her.
Fortunately for us and even more for sanity, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to remove Greene from all her committee assignments, including the education committee. If, however, Vicky Hartzler had been in the majority, we would have a nutcase on key House committees.
Who is it that Vicky is representing? It certainly is not sane people.