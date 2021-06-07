Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations stink. The stink is air pollution. CAFOs also pollute subsurface and surface waters — streams and rivers.
Most rural residents have wells, and the water is highly polluted (according to local Health Department tests) and, in some cases, undrinkable.
This is all pretty much undisputed. The unfortunate folks who live near CAFOs must endure polluted air and water. But, the Environmental Protection Agency and state departments of ecology and natural resources look the other way in spite of many scientific studies showing the harmful impacts of CAFOs.
Why? There is an old truism about “follow the money,” and that explains the tendency of state and federal agencies to disregard scientific findings.
CAFOs and agribusiness companies — Smithfield (some unpronounceable Chinese company now owns it), ConAgra, Tyson and many others — have lots of money, and they dole it out to state and federal legislators — Democrats and Republicans — who then ensure that environmental agencies don’t take any action to rein in CAFOs and their polluting ways.
We in Columbia are blessed — or cursed — by having Vicky Hartzler as our U.S. representative. She has received thousands of dollars (Open Secrets reveals that she has received $76,751 from “agriculture sources”) from agribusinesses. But she is not alone. Many others in Washington, D.C., have also received money that is meant to keep the EPA at bay.
CAFOs are guilty of driving many farmers out of the hog and poultry business. The problem is that farmers don’t have much money. They are mostly unorganized, and there is no way family farmers can match the money flowing from agribusinesses that give to state and federal politicians to ensure that CAFOs can continue their polluting ways.
There are a number of environmental organizations that lobby state legislators and Congress to support family farmers and to end the support of large agribusinesses. But these organizations, as dedicated as they and their members are, cannot hope to match the largess of the CAFO companies.
This not very encouraging but is a simple truism. Money talks, and “follow the money” shows how loudly it talks to legislators.
Ken Midkiff, formerly the director of the Sierra Club Clean Water Campaign, is now chair of the city’s Environment and Energy Commission and serves on the board of directors of the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center.