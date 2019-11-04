The New York Times, The Washington Post, The LA Times, Denver Post and many other large circulation newspapers have all editorialized or have carried well-written commentaries about President Donald Trump.
Given that the editorial writers and commentators are focused on national issues (such as the phone call with Ukraine's president and putting children into cages), it seemed to me that central Missouri was not much affected.
Consequently, I have mostly refrained from writing about the president, no matter how insane or idiotic his comments seem to me.
For the record, I do not subscribe to any social sites. Not Twitter, not Facebook, not Snapchat, not anything.
Given my refusal to join any of the so-called social networks, I get national news from the New York Times and this newspaper with occasional ventures to look at other newspapers on the Internet.
For instance, I have a nephew in Chico, California, just a few miles from Paradise, which was pretty much wiped out by a wildfire last year.
Currently, Chico is being threatened by yet another wildfire, so I access the Chico Enterprise Record and the LA Times on a daily basis. Those newspapers, and others in California, are quoting scientists who declare that the wildfires have been enhanced by global warming. The LA Times did just that on Oct. 31.
But, I digress. I had previously thought that Trump did not have much impact on Columbia or central Missouri. Several people pointed out that I was wrong. It appears that they are right, so I have revised my thinking.
• Recently, I learned that over 10,000 additional deaths last year were mostly caused by the Trump Administration's EPA removal of Clean Air regulations designed to protect human health, according to a Carnegie Mellon University study of Environmental Protection Agency statistics. These had mostly to do with repeal of regulations governing what is known as PM2.5 (fine particulate matter), given off primarily by power plants with a nod to driving more automotive vehicles and, of all things, more wildfires. Thanks to Trump's EPA, clean air became dirty air. While the study did not go into detail about where the additional deaths occurred, it is safe to assume that some of those must have been in central Missouri, perhaps in Columbia. Hence, I determined that, indeed, what Trump's EPA has done does impact this area.
• When the president withdrew from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, a number of cities' mayors took the matter into their own hands, forming the Mayors Climate Protection Agreement. Our own Mayor Treece joined this and formed a task force to study and make recommendations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It seems that we are part of the problem, and now we are part of the solution.
• Several of the many things that this area is blessed with are rivers and streams — from the Missouri River to Flat Branch. Obama's EPA adopted a rule that all waters (even intermittent ones, but not puddles, in spite of agribusiness and manufacturers claims) were “waters of the United States.” This allows the EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers to come up with standards to protect those isolated and intermittent waterways in recognition that what enters a dry stream bed makes its way to larger streams and rivers when that intermittent stream is flowing. Trump's EPA has negated that rule. The repeal takes effect on Dec. 23, permitting the entry of pollutants (fertilizers, herbicides, other harmful matter) that sooner or later will impair larger bodies of water and sources of drinking water. Supposedly, a new rule will replace the one repealed, but there is scant information on how that will impact small streams.
No doubt, small and large industries will applaud the actions, as it relieves them of “burdensome” regulations. BUT, regulations were not put in place to burden polluters, but to protect the health of persons.
What Trump has done is to turn this upside down: to place polluters above citizens' health.