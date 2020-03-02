The three Rs.
Nope, not “reading, ‘riting and ‘rithmetic,” although that saying was popular when I was in grade school about 70 years ago (yikes!). Now it is “reduce, reuse and recycle.”
In Columbia, we’re not at all tuned in on the first two. Maybe a bit on the “reuse” part, when it is easier to use an empty vessel than buy a new one.
About all that is left is “recycle.” Most of my neighbors do that, as evidenced by their blue bags placed curbside on Tuesday for pickup. One neighbor forgoes the recycling and just puts out filled trash bags, presumably with recyclable materials contained therein.
But, as it turns out, my neighborhood is not at all representative. In this neighborhood, the percentage of those who recycle is 90%. But in Columbia as a whole, it is about 17% — maybe 18% on a good day. In fact, we are right in there with the lowest cities and towns. At best, recycling in this town is miserably low.
Why? This is a quite conscientious town. We have all sorts of art shops, an independent theater, lots of ethnic restaurants, an aware City Council and are generally known as a progressive community.
No doubt, a lot of cities that depended upon China, had to find new markets (some didn’t) when that country stopped taking our stuff and the rates of recycling suffered in those towns. Not so in Columbia, we did not rely upon China, but rather our recycled material went to domestic markets.
So, that cannot be used as an excuse for our low rate. It was low before China, and it is about the same now. The current fear is that other countries that now accept our recycled materials will follow China’s lead.
According to the EPA, the average rate of recycling in this country is 35.2%. Yet our rate of recycling is half the national average. Even so, it is generally acknowledged that about 75% of household waste is recyclable. The rest is, indeed, wet garbage, fit only for rats.
Why is recycling important? In most cities where recycling occurs – including Columbia – the material consists of paper (newspapers, cardboard, boxes), glass containers, certain types of plastic and various “tin” cans. While that material does need some processing, the energy needed for that is minimal when it is considered that “new” material does not need to be produced. Less emissions, less mining, less manufacturing; all of which add to our planet’s global warming plight.
In short, recycling is quite important. But the rate here is pathetic. The City Council and the city administration need to give this a much higher priority. As it is, garbage comes first, recycling comes next, if at all — sometimes the recycled material is not picked up. While the landfill waste could be reduced substantially if the rate of recycling were much higher, and citizens recycled 75%, rather than 17%.
Not only can we do better, we must do better.