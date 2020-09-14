Way back in time, when the Earth was still cool, I was in the U.S. Army. I was drafted and served my two years, mostly as a company clerk. My efforts to avoid getting drafted — claiming that my earlier bout with kidney stones made me ineligible — were in vain.

In retrospect, I should have found a friendly doctor who would attest that I had bone spurs like President Donald Trump did.

In order to avoid the draft, I considered and rejected going to Canada — too cold. Besides, I did not want to be categorized as a “draft evader.” Going to Canada to evade the draft was also a felonious offense.

In any event, I went up to the Chicago recruitment center, got sworn in and took a long train ride down to Fort Knox.

After eight weeks of “training,” which was designed to break my spirit and make me respond to orders without question, I was sent to Fort Gordon, Georgia, to receive additional training as a communications specialist. This mostly involved learning Morse Code, how to operate a field radio and how to erect an enormous antenna.

After this, and after a 30-day leave, I was on orders to report to Fort Huachuca, originally an outpost guarding against an invasion from Mexico.

In spite of my assertion that I was a certified X-ray technician, I ended up as a company clerk. The Army, as it turned out, had plenty of X-ray personnel and did not need or want any more. I got the role as company clerk mostly because I used all fingers to type. Because of a shortage of personnel, I was also the supply clerk, the education clerk and a bunch of other clerk things that I hardly even remember.

So, as a reluctant draftee, I spent my two years in the Army and got out with an honorable discharge and an expert marksman pin.

And because I was not killed, by the terms of the article on President Trump in the Atlantic magazine, I was not a “loser.”

Further, I did not get sent to Vietnam (the Army required, to the best of my memory, 13 months of service remaining. I did not have that, and in my mandatory end-of-service briefing, I declined to re-up).

So, by the same terms in the Atlantic article, I was not a “sucker.”

Being neither a loser nor a sucker, what did that make me? A reluctant draftee.

The basic training at Fort Knox did not break my somewhat rebellious spirit, and when given an order that I thought was stupid, I would ask why. That was not greeted with enthusiasm by sergeants or officers.

But in today’s Army, comprised entirely of recruits — people who chose to be there — orders are not questioned. When the sergeant says, “Jump,” the recruit says, “How high?” on the way up.

Maybe I was treated differently than other draftees because of my role as company clerk. The first sergeant to whom I reported did not want to have anything to do with administration. The company commander was an Army pilot and, at that time, was required to fly a number (I don’t remember how many) of hours per month in order to keep up his flight status.

Needless to say, he had little interest in being the company commander; he just wanted to fly. Both the first sergeant and the company commander told me that they would sign whatever I put on their desks, and if anything went wrong, I would end up in the stockade. Never happened.

So, in 1966, my Army service was complete. I got out, not having been killed or sent to Vietnam. By those measures, I was neither a loser nor a sucker.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you