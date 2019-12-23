I can rightly be accused of being a “political junkie.” From reading national newspapers to way too much watching broadcast and cable TV news, it has reached the point where I know the states that senators represent. (I cannot say the same about U.S. representatives.
When the national TV media interviews a former senator, I even know which state he or she represented.
But, count me among those who refrained from watching the impeachment hearings.
The national media has cited a lack of attention, as reflected in the low number of those who did watch the hearings.
It is not that many of us are not paying attention; it’s just that the hearings were quite boring, and even party affiliation didn’t matter.
Not that there weren’t occasional sparks that triggered interest, but, for the most part, the hearings were pretty predictable.
For me, the transcript (don’t these folks know how to use a recorder?) was enough.
The witnesses more or less just stated that the transcript was an accurate rendition of the phone call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky.
There are, however, those who work for the national media as photographers, videographers, reporters and other kinds of journalists who did attend the hearings.
The highlights (or lowlights) of their reporting were shown on the evening news TV broadcasts and repeated endlessly on CNN and MSNBC.
I did watch those, and it appears that there were occasional sparks and flareups.
But, the hearings themselves? Boring.
About the folks who watched from day to day: “Don’t they have anything better to do”? Maybe in the future, they could watch paint dry. Or grocery trucks unloaded.
Besides, the outcome was predicted by all pundits. The president was going to be impeached,
If you are a Democrat, you applauded that decision. If you’re a Republican, you objected to the outcome. (I hasten to add that not all Republicans opposed; only those in the Party of Trump).
I may watch the Senate impeachment trial for removal, unless it turns out to be a kangaroo court.
But Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has already indicated that he will follow the lead of the White House and that he is not impartial.
Given the lies, rants and tantrums of the man who was anointed by the Electoral College as president, that may be enough to push the ratings higher than the House hearings.
However, as this is written, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking the Senate to hold a full, fair and impartial hearing.
No doubt, this will cause Senate Republicans — especially McConnell — to react with horror.
The Senate is expected to exonerate Trump. Whether Pelosi or McConnell prevail, the trial may indeed be full of sound and fury.
So I may watch, even if nothing much matters in the end.