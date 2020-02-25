Here is the exact language of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution:
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
The U.S. Supreme Court, ignoring the “well regulated militia” language, ruled on the “right of the people to keep and bear arms” (District of Columbia v. Heller (07-290)). To date, the ruling stands. Even so, there are some exceptions to the right to have a gun, relating to background checks, felons and “red flag” laws. There are a few other exceptions, but mostly the Court ruling is observed by local, state and federal governments.
What the U.S. Supreme Court had to say is the law of the land, but, even so, local governments, such as the Columbia City Council and the Boone County Commission, can make no ordinance or regulation about guns or the ammunition for same, as the Missouri state legislature has a law against such.
The Missouri law (21.750 RSMo) reads: “No county, city, town, village, municipality, or other political subdivision of this state shall adopt any order, ordinance or regulation concerning in any way the sale, purchase, purchase delay, transfer, ownership, use, keeping, possession, bearing, transportation, licensing, permit, registration, taxation other than sales and compensating use taxes or other controls on firearms, components, ammunition, and supplies [except as discussed below].”
To be sure, there are bills being considered in the current legislative session that would allow city councils and county commissions to pass ordinances and regulations related to weapons. Those bills aren’t given much of a chance to pass.
Why are the bills doomed?
It is not necessary to look any further than the Virginia legislature, which attempted to move forward a relatively sensible bill that would have banned assault weapons. The National Rifle Association viewed this as an attempt to lessen the bottom line of gun manufacturers and mounted opposition. Not able to withstand the NRA’s action, the Virginia legislature killed the bill.
The NRA once represented gun owners. Sportsmen, who went out into the fields and woods with a .22 caliber or .30-06 or 12-gauge shotgun to hunt various mammals and birds. No more. The NRA now represents the gun industry and views any proposed law on weapons or ammunition as a threat. The NRA, of course, denies this and sends out statements to NRA members about how their Second Amendment rights are endangered. As a result, in addition to being contacted by NRA lobbyists, legislators also hear from the “home folks.”
However, there has been no bill in any state or in Congress, nor will there be, that threatens to take away rifles and shotguns from law-abiding citizens. That is simply a false talking point for dyed-in-the-wool right-wingers, trying to scare others.
The only hope for lessening the gun law prohibition is a coalition of mayors and county commissioners that has somehow persuaded Gov. Parson that local units of government know better than the state representatives and senators how local citizens feel about weapons of mass destruction. Now, however, it appears that Parson has backed off a bit.
Don’t hold your breath. And right-wingers relax — no one is out to take your guns (unless the gun is an assault weapon or you are a felon).