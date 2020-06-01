I called the main number for the City of Columbia about a tree down across a power line and was informed – via a recorded message before I spoke with a person - that there would be no curbside pickup of recycled materials for the week of May 25 and the message indicated that this would probably continue. The reason for this cessation was a severe under staffing of city personnel. Apparently, a number of the persons who pick up curbside trash and recycling were exposed to COVID-19 and were advised to isolate themselves. That is quite understandable.
The message continued that persons were encouraged to use the several recycling facilities around town and to convey and dump paper, cans and bottles there.
The City of Columbia has made it easy to recycle, picking up all recyclable materials at curbside until the week of May 25. Yet we remain as one of the cites with the lowest percentage of citizens who participate in this effort. According to the most recent data, only 17% of Columbia households engage in recycling. Compared and contrasted with other towns, we have failed miserably. Several large cities are close to 100% of residents participating in recycling.
Now that curbside recycling has ceased, that low percentage in this city is almost certain to go down. Not many persons will load stuff into their vehicle and drive to the nearest recycling facility. Not only that, but the few who have done this have filled the containers and a lot of cans, bottles and papers are on the ground.
But garbage bags continue to be picked up curbside by city garbage trucks. And the city landfill continues to take in vast quantities of trash, a lot of which is not garbage at all, but is material that can be converted into useful products — the landfill remains the highest structure in Boone County. Newspapers, for example, are printing their publications on previously used paper. Carpets are made from old beverage bottles. Recycling greatly reduces the need to mine metals, thereby reducing the acreage of what resource agencies call “abandoned mine lands” or what citizens call barren wastelands.
But recycled materials do no one any good in the landfill, covered up and forgotten. It is well past time that the city places a much higher priority on recycling. As it stands now, it appears that the city places high priority on garbage, but no or very low priority on recycling.
This needs to be reversed. At that time, citizens would be advised that curbside pickup of trash will be discontinued, but recyclable materials will continue to be picked up as usual.
It is strongly suspected that if citizens would have to deal with their own garbage, the percentage of those participating in recycling would soar.
The likelihood of that happening is currently a dream. Until the city changes its priorities, we will likely see a decrease in the number of households that recycle.