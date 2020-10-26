A week or so ago, in preparation for my appearance on “Pepper and Friends,” about which I was going to speak about the deregulation of the rules on the National Environmental Policy Act and Waters of the United States, I Googled “Trump deregulations” to obtain more information on these matters.
Expecting to find a few sites with two or three pages, I was amazed that there were many sites and even more amazed when I pulled up one and there were 30 pages of deregulations, with about nine deregulations on each page. Some were in effect, others were in progress and a few were in the drafting or “thinking about it” stage.
According to the site Brookings.edu there are a total of 243 deregulations — some a done deal, others in various stages of adoption and others that are still on the drawing board.
The way it works — and I wish I did not know this — is that the U.S. House and Senate pass a bill, the president signs it and the bill is law. But, the appropriate federal agency establishes rules and regulations to implement and enforce that law. The proposed language of the rules and regulations is published in the “Federal Register,” the official journal of the government, with a timeline for public comments. The agency mulls over those comments, maybe makes a few changes and the rules/regulations are adopted.
Note that the agency does not need to act on public comments but is free to disregard those. That, however, is not usually the case as the agency, not wanting to appear aloof, makes some adaptations.
It matters not if there are a thousand comments opposed to the proposed regulation and one person in favor. What the agency decides does not depend on how many are flatly opposed and how many like the proposed regulation; it is not a popularity contest.
By the count of a New York Times article citing a study by the Sabin Institute, there are 99 environmental regulations that are in effect and have been substantially weakened, including the ones of my original interest — the policy act and Waters of the United States.
While, no doubt, industrial firms consider the regulations to be “burdensome,” most are meant to protect human health and allow citizens the opportunity to weigh in — such is the case with National Environmental Protection Act, which now sets up a much faster process with little citizen input. The waters regulations have little to do with citizens’ opinions, but they do narrow the scope of streams and tributaries in need of protection.
As a certified Water Quality Monitor, Level II, I have chosen Flat Branch as the water I monitor, both for water chemistry and aquatic invertebrates. About every two years, the Department of National Resources tests my methods for which I received initial training and tests my equipment to make sure that all are up-to-date. But, the new regulations are confusing to the point that I do not know whether Flat Branch isconsidered a water of the United States. This is important as Flat Branch flows through Columbia and parallels the MKT Trail. If it is polluted, public health is at risk.
These are but two of the deregulations. While these have to do with national environmental law — water and creeks — others address various regulations about our nation’s waters. Still others pertain to, among other things, air pollution, abandoned mine sites, drilling and extraction on national lands and climate change.
Even automobiles don’t escape the deregulation knife: Auto emission standards have been greatly weakened to allow more carbon dioxide coming out of tailpipes, which has to do with climate change.
It is hoped that the next president — assuming and hoping that the next one is not the present one — restores what the current administration has undone. But it will be a lengthy restoration, as the same process must be used to restore the rules and regulations as were used to weaken them.